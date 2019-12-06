Hugh O'Connell: 'Murphy's double-jobbing not the same as those TDs who turn up and do the work'

Mr Murphy's decision to take his full TD's salary and expenses for the past two years while being largely absent from the Dáil has left a bad taste with many in his own party who say it is coming up on the doors - and not in a good way - and prompted outrage inside and outside Leinster House.

Mr Murphy, who has departed for a new job in the European Commission, says he complied with all rules, but that says more about the system than anything else. The calls for the reform of the way TDs claim expenses are predictable. The actual implementation of such reforms will be the one to keep an eye on.

Mr Murphy's situation is different from that of the dozens of deputies who, as we report today, have declared second jobs or other sources of income that isn't their TD's salary and allowances.

Very few, if any, of those we report on today could be accused of being work-shy or shunning their political work for their private business interests. In fact they are among some of hardest-working deputies in Leinster House.

There has long been a certain acceptance that somebody from a family farm or business would continue some kind of role in the old enterprise, even after entering paid full-time politics. Provided ethics obligations and transparency are upheld that's still not a bad thing. But most TDs contacted by the Irish Independent did not respond to our survey where we asked whether they had another job or any other sources of income.

Review?: Patrick O’Donovan said issue may need looking at. Photo: Tom Burke

Their self-declarations in the register of members' interests published on the Dáil website are patchy on details in some instances.

We also have no idea how much extra income many of these TDs are earning from those other jobs they work in or from the property that they have rented out. They would argue it's a private matter. "My income from my pharmacy business is not something I would share with you or anyone else," Fianna Fáil's John Brassil told us, for example.

Critics argue that TDs who are landlords are conflicted when it comes to voting on housing legislation, but there are some TDs whose other business interests have given them the skills and expertise to do the job better. Fine Gael's Pat Deering wouldn't be an effective chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee if he wasn't a farmer, the same goes for Dr Michael Harty, an Independent TD, who chairs the Oireachtas Health Committee.

There are also emerging and justified misgivings about the creeping professionalisation of politics where a young person goes from full-time education to some kind of paid role with one of the political parties, then begins working for an elected full-time politician of the same ilk. Finally, that young person has a successful go at getting elected.

That is no great harm in itself but the downside is that such a politician lacks real experience of life outside the political bubble. Too many of them dilutes the "plurality of experiences" which enrich a national parliament.

It was notable that when Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin went on the offensive against the Taoiseach about Dara Murphy, he at the same time defended the right of TDs to have other jobs as part of a "modern, diverse parliament".

Mr Martin's argument was about whether Mr Murphy was doing his political job for his political pay and Fianna Fáil was determined to say it believed the former Cork North-Central TD was cynically using loose rules - and not doing his job as an elected parliamentarian. Mr Murphy has been silent on much of the criticism for now.

Fianna Fáil has a number of barristers in its parliamentary party. Barrister and TD James Lawless says income from his legal work is "negligible", while senior counsel Jim O'Callaghan, who has had many high-profile clients down the years, continues to practise but previously told this journalist his legal work is about a fifth of what it was before he entered the Dáil.

Fine Gael junior minister Patrick O'Donovan said the issue of double-jobbing may needed to be looked at. But narrowing the talent pool when parties already struggle to attract candidates is the wrong approach. As long as TDs show up and do the work they are elected to do, other jobs or other incomes should not be frowned on.

Irish Independent