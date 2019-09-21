Hugh O'Connell: 'Daly's departure poses a huge test for Leo's ambition for a dozen more seats'

The latest departure has caught many in the party by surprise with Mr Daly citing the incompatibility of political life with his young family in west Cork. The father-of-five is a TD for Cork South-West, which is some 250km from Dublin where, as a minister in the Department of Health, he is expected to be most of the week.

"Geography is the real killer," said one of his allies yesterday.

The news comes just weeks after Waterford TD John Deasy said he would also be retiring from politics at the next general election. Mr Deasy's departure was less of a surprise, but is still problematic for Fine Gael in a constituency where its organisation has come under scrutiny after Mr Deasy made allegations of bullying, which the party later dismissed.

In total there are now seven sitting Fine Gael TDs not running at the next election.

They include former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in Mayo, former finance minister Michael Noonan in Limerick, former Ceann Comhairle Seán Barrett in Dún Laoghaire, former European affairs minister Dara Murphy in Cork North-Central, and backbencher Tony McLoughlin in Sligo-Leitrim.

Whilst the departures are not on the scale of the exodus of Fianna Fáil TDs in the run-up to its disastrous 2011 General Election and no one would expect TDs well into their 60s or over 70 to hang around, it is nonetheless a worrying trend for a party that has had two terms in government and is now approaching a decade in power.

That is beginning to take its toll, with some TDs and ministers deflated by the dissipation of the poll bounce Fine Gael got off the back of Leo Varadkar's election as leader two years ago.

"This is what happens when you've been at the forefront of it. Nearly 10 years in government, that's f**king hard, it's tough, and it takes its toll," said one minister yesterday who did not rule out more departures ahead of the next election.

The retirements also put Fine Gael at a distinct disadvantage heading into that election, which the Taoiseach has pencilled in for May 2020 but could fall much sooner.

Whereas Fianna Fáil can, at this moment, count on all 45 of its sitting TDs to run again, Fine Gael's seven retirements coupled with the departure of Peter Fitzpatrick, who quit over abortion last year, in Louth and the election of Frances Fitzgerald to Europe currently leaves it with 41 sitting TDs heading into the next general election. The party is hoping to win one of the four by-elections set for late November, but even that would leave it with three fewer sitting TDs than Fianna Fáil heading into the next general election.

The party is of course talking up the chances of those picked to replace the outgoing deputies, but it will be a huge challenge, particularly for those picked to succeed dominant political figures like Mr Kenny and Mr Noonan.

Then there are some newly picked candidates who have already given up on running for the Dáil.

The party has a major problem in Sligo-Leitrim where the two candidates that members picked to run for the Dáil both stepped down in recent months. Former TD Gerry Reynolds cited work commitments, while councillor Sinéad Maguire cited family reasons, however some Fine Gael sources said the decision came after private polling indicated she would not hold the seat.

Mr McLoughlin is now coming under pressure to reverse his retirement.

At Fine Gael's Cork think-in earlier this month, Mr Varadkar said he hoped to make "up to 12 gains" at the next general election. Look across the constituencies and it's difficult to see where these gains will come, particularly when the polls indicate that Fine Gael is, as Mr Varadkar has himself acknowledged, "neck and neck" with Fianna Fáil.

The departure of Mr Daly and others may have been driven by personal reasons but they are posing big political problems for Fine Gael as it seeks a historic third term.

