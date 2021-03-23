How small victories that recapture fragments of normality can keep us sane

When you find yourself meeting a mate so you can both do your respective Big Shops together, and regard it as one of the high points of your social week, you know you’re in trouble.

Fret not: we were both within our 5km – by means of a cheeky Venn diagram – and we kept at least two shopping trollies apart, but it was a sad indictment of what it means to be a man in these restrictive times. Two blokes staring into Lidl’s much-ballyhooed middle aisle (The Beguiling Bazaar of Unnecessary Utensils) admiring how handsome a metal box of After Eight mints is.

“You could keep stuff in that afterwards. You know, screws, bolts, that sort of thing...” he said, petering off wistfully, gazing into the distance of the biscuit aisle.

In the words of He Who Used To Haunt Twitter: sad.

It’s all about managing. I was talking with my brother recently about the effect Covid and lockdown has had on his eight-year-old son. As it happens, he’s the sort of kid that can entertain himself quite well and has managed to cope without too many of the meltdowns that so many parents have had to deal with. Of course, he missed going to school, preparing his schoolbag like he was getting ready to storm the gates of Hell.

When the brother asked him why he was putting in his Deadpool costume and assorted weapons, the eight-year-old gave an in-no-way-uncertain answer.

“In case there’s trouble.”

The long-term impact on the kid will be greater, one would suspect. He’s spent a good chunk of his formative years living through a unique (for him) global event.

When he’s 80 he could well be one of those people on a holographic documentary (or beamed directly into the iPersonality chip nailed into the back of your skull) talking to us about the forgotten pandemic of 2020-21.

Assuming World President Xi Jinping Jnr lets us remember there was a pandemic, of course.

Or a United States.

For kids, it’ll be a part of their youth. For many adults, including me, the biggest factor with getting through the last year has been control, and how much and how little of it I have over my daily life.

My day job means that I attend work every day, which is definitely a source of grounding sanity. I leave the house. I come home. It’s still a fragment of normality.

Weekends and bank holidays still mean something to me, and I realise what a privilege that is. Weekends would normally have been filled with friends, lunches, dinners, browsing bookshops.

Now they’re something different, because what Covid has reminded me is that time is moving on. I’m heading towards my second birthday in lockdown and becoming acutely aware of the need to achieve things in my life, get things done.

Hopefully, Covid won’t get me, although I’m beginning to think there’s a greater chance of a new virus killing any Covid infection in my body than me actually getting the vaccine.

But I am getting closer to death anyway, and lockdown is squandering that valuable time. I’ve become much more aware of the need to use my time better.

For what, asks you?

There’s a line from the classic 1970s Ronnie Barker prison comedy Porridge about how one gets through a long stretch in prison.

“Small victories,” Barker’s character, Fletcher, says. You focus on small victories, and it applies here too.

I put together a list of little things to achieve.

Twenty-five minutes on the treadmill.

Vacuum the home.

Clean out a single wardrobe. Just one.

Put aside 30 minutes’ reading time, to sit down and read The Economist from cover to cover, or one of the 43 books you haven’t read yet that mock you from your menacing not-read pile.

Sign up for a language app and give your Irish a daily polish.

Write it down and tick it off. Record your small victories.

For me, the big release is writing fiction.

During lockdown I’ve written six short stories and a short play, and whilst I can’t tell you if they’re any good I can tell you I enjoyed writing them.

So many people want to write yet are never sure how to start.

How do you write something as daunting as a novel? The same way you eat an elephant. One bite at a time.

Start with a single sentence. Not the first sentence of the novel, but a single line describing the story.

Then you write the blurb on the back of the book. The short description that tells a reader what the book is about, enticing them in.

Then you write a one-page synopsis, the actual story. Perhaps as a narrative, perhaps as a series of critical plot points. It could be a large white page with you just dumping things on it.

A character you want to write about. A place. A time. A memory.

Remember the way you used to do those glorious multi-coloured timetables for your Leaving Cert revision? Do it like that if it helps. You’ll enjoy the colouring in. Then link things up.

Who is your main character? Why does she live there? What does she want? What (or whom) is stopping her?

You may discover you don’t actually have anything beyond a vague concept, but that’s OK too, because now you know, and that’s another small victory.

One final piece of advice: treat yourself to a nice notebook, to keep all this stuff in, and anything else that occurs to you. I’m a stationery fetishist, scribbling everything from ideas for columns or stories to things that made me laugh.

I promise you’ll enjoy leafing through it later.

Last week, for example, whilst watching telly, I jotted down a list of every relationship I’ve been in.

It was quite the thought-provoker, I can tell you.

Go on, you’re thinking about it now.

As Oscar Wilde said: “I always travel with my diary: one should always have something sensational to read on the train.”