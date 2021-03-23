| 7.9°C Dublin

How small victories that recapture fragments of normality can keep us sane

Jason O'Mahony

Ronnie Barker in Porridge had the right attitude about how to get through a long stretch in prison. Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Expand

When you find yourself meeting a mate so you can both do your respective Big Shops together, and regard it as one of the high points of your social week, you know you’re in trouble.

Fret not: we were both within our 5km – by means of a cheeky Venn diagram – and we kept at least two shopping trollies apart, but it was a sad indictment of what it means to be a man in these restrictive times. Two blokes staring into Lidl’s much-ballyhooed middle aisle (The Beguiling Bazaar of Unnecessary Utensils) admiring how handsome a metal box of After Eight mints is.

“You could keep stuff in that afterwards. You know, screws, bolts, that sort of thing...” he said, petering off wistfully, gazing into the distance of the biscuit aisle.

