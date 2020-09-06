How we can empower patients facing life-limiting illnesses

Much fear and misunderstanding persists about what is called palliative care - the care given in hospitals and elsewhere to those with life-limiting illnesses and conditions.

Many people, for instance, mistakenly believe you can receive palliative care only when other treatments are no longer possible, ie death is the next step.

But palliative care goes beyond that and enables those living with a life-limiting illness to experience an improved quality of life - by focusing on the prevention of and relief of suffering.

It does this through the timely assessment and treatment of pain as well as other physical, social, psychological or spiritual ailments.

In the last 20 years, the scope of palliative care has widened to include care for patients in the earlier stages of a disease's trajectory or timeline. In this model, such care is not dependent on prognosis or disease and can be delivered at the same time as curative treatment.

So the broader definition is far from the original idea of 'terminal' or 'end-of-life' care.

Next Sunday, September 13, marks the start of Palliative Care Week and I would like you and your families to know more about the role and place of palliative care.

I would also say it is a time to perhaps reflect on your own future care preferences or to prompt that discussion with a loved one.

Giving such care at an early stage in a person's illness - for example, while using therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation - can help to better manage symptoms and complications.

Evidence has clearly demonstrated that early palliative care can improve both the survival and quality of life of those with a life-limiting illness.

Crucially, palliative care aims to place the patient at the centre of all care decisions, and it does this by identifying what is important to that person. It empowers the patient.

The development of the modern palliative care movement can be traced back to a remarkably devoted and accomplished woman called Cicely Saunders.

A nurse, social worker and subsequently a doctor, her commitment to improving the care provided to those living with life-limiting illness helped in the establishment of the palliative care services we have today.

Her pioneering work has left an enormous legacy, embedding the practice of palliative care in every discipline of healthcare.

She once said: "You matter because you are you, and you matter to the end of your life. We will do all we can, not only to help you die peacefully but also to live until you die."

In Ireland, palliative care services are organised into specialist and non-specialist services that operate as part of an integrated network of providers.

As I said earlier, much fear and misunderstanding does persist about palliative care. The assumption that the role of palliative care professionals is just limited to end-of-life can risk denying vital care to patients such as alleviating pain or advance care planning.

For instance, advance care planning happens when healthcare professionals try to anticipate problems that may arise due to a life-limiting or life-threatening condition. Where possible, they put contingency plans in place.

Problems such as symptoms flaring up or the underlying condition worsening can cause significant distress and lead to patients seeking urgent GP visits or going to A&E.

This planning is done collaboratively with the patient and their family.

While it is not possible to anticipate all situations, a surprisingly large number of problems can be addressed by relatively straightforward plans.

Over the last seven months our own ability to adapt and to look at how we live has been tested more than we could ever have imagined.

Covid-19 has brought about unimaginable domestic and global responses - and as a country we have supported each other through these changes.

We have also explored new and imaginative ways of engaging with each other socially.

Similarly the 'resilience' and 'adaptability' of those diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses and of their families have also been tested.

During these times the continued support of the patient's families, carers, friends and health professionals remains critically important.

Indeed, as a community we have all never been more 'in this together'.

For more information, see www.thepalliativehub.com or click on the 'national care programmes' banner on www.hse.ie

Dr Brian Creedon is a consultant palliative care medicine physician at University Hospital Waterford and clinical lead for the national clinical programme for palliative care