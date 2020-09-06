| 11.8°C Dublin

How we can empower patients facing life-limiting illnesses

Dr Brian Creedon

Palliative care is about living, not just dying, writes Dr Brian Creedon - and we all need to realise we might need it

Much fear and misunderstanding persists about what is called palliative care - the care given in hospitals and elsewhere to those with life-limiting illnesses and conditions.

Many people, for instance, mistakenly believe you can receive palliative care only when other treatments are no longer possible, ie death is the next step.

But palliative care goes beyond that and enables those living with a life-limiting illness to experience an improved quality of life - by focusing on the prevention of and relief of suffering.