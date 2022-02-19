How three elections in 18 months taught us all about how to share political power

Forty years after the political chaos of 1982, three TDs are left standing in Leinster House: Willie O’Dea of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael pair Richard Bruton and Bernard Durkan.

On this day 40 years ago, counting continued in the second of three back-to-back general elections held in just 18 months.

That February 1982 election was called because of the failure of the Fine Gael-Labour coalition to get through a draconian budget due to a row over slapping VAT on children’s clothes and shoes.

Charlie Haughey’s Fianna Fáil minority government, which emerged from the ensuing election, suffered the same fate as the one he supplanted, led by his great rival, Garret FitzGerald of Fine Gael. Haughey’s minority government fell in autumn 1982, leading to another bitterly cold winter election in November 1982, with the elements seemingly in sympathy with the nation’s despondent mood.

In modern politics, very few people have endured over four decades, but Richard Bruton and Willie O’Dea jointly hold the title Father of the Dáil on a technicality.

Kildare North stalwart Bernard Durkan points out that he was first elected ahead of both, in June 1981. Because he lost in February 1982, and even though he battled back the following November, he loses the folkloric honorary title by a matter of weeks.

But all of that is irrelevant. This diverse political trio’s stories can tell us a lot about where we were in 1982 and where we are now.

All of their stories convey the randomness of politics and how voters’ caprices can change lives.

Richard Bruton was a Meath county councillor and senator on the agricultural panel. He got a late Fine Gael call-up to the very urban Dublin North Central, these days called Dublin Bay North, due to the retirement of Dr Noel Browne, which offered a gap he managed to fill.

Bernard Durkan, originally from Mayo, had tapped into the western migrants in north Kildare and broadened his canvass from there. He was to lose on that day in February 1982, after just eight months in the Dáil, but he successfully fought a Seanad seat to keep his political career alive and finally won back the Dáil the following November.

That was an expensive business – he concedes it took 15 years for his personal finances to go into the black.

“Others talk of fighting three elections in 1981/82. I fought four elections – that was a very dear time,” he said.

Willie O’Dea recalls breaking in as a maverick in what was then the Limerick East fiefdom of Fianna Fáil kingpin Des O’Malley. O’Dea had long been interested in politics but found himself pushing for the Dáil earlier than he expected, and winning at his second attempt, upsetting the local party status quo.

Contacting all three, I found them immersed in their work on a Friday evening while conceding a quiet celebration was eventually on the cards. No sign of anyone contemplating the pension gate long after many contemporaries have taken that route.

Bruton, who began in the shadow of his brother, future Taoiseach John Bruton, is interesting on what it takes to be a successful politician – and about how Ireland has so fundamentally changed in the past 40 years.

“I remember the huge power of the Catholic Church in those times,” he said.

“I was sharing a constituency with Charlie Haughey for many years. I remember him canvassing outside Donnycarney Church and the organisation he had around him. It’s a far cry from the world of social media today.”

He went on to serve in several heavy-hitting senior ministerial posts over the years 1994-97 and 2011-2020.

Bruton said the February 1982 election, which paved the way for him to enter the Dáil, would be far less likely to happen in the current parliament.

On that occasion, several Independents, notably Limerick’s Jim Kemmy, pulled their support and later said they had not been consulted in advance.

“We have learned to deal with minority governments, with outside supports for a coalition,” Bruton said.

“There are firm agreements like confidence and supply and ‘no surprise’ clauses. We have simply learned a lot more about how to do coalition.”

The economist turned politician, who has a reputation for being devoted to policy issues, also said the real learning experience about coalition in Ireland came with the so-called Rainbow of 1994-97.

Everyone predicted Fine Gael could not share government with the Democratic Left, which had come from the Official IRA.

“But they were wrong about that,” Bruton said. “It was a good government, which delivered on its agenda, stood again on a common platform and almost got re-elected.”

He also said Fianna Fáil, which had been in power for the bulk of the years since 1932, proved much slower to learn about how to do coalitions due to lack of experience.

Haughey had broken the party’s coalition taboo in 1989 when he shared a government table with foes from the breakaway Progressive Democrats.

He had painted himself into that position because he miscalculated before that June 1989 general election that he could win an overall majority and end his dependence on the opposition as he had been leading a minority government.

But his successor, Albert Reynolds, viewed coalition “as a temporary little arrangement” and went on to break up two coalitions in as many years.

But from 1997, Fianna Fáil under Bertie Ahern successfully managed a variety of coalitions with the Progressive Democrats, diverse Independents and the Green Party.

All three TDs agreed social media has impacted politics with mixed results.

Bruton hopes the pervasive negativity and “rush to judgment” may be balanced by things like fact-checking.