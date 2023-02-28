How the new protocol deal has avoided an EU-UK trade war, with Irish exporters as the meat in the sandwich

As political fixes go, this one is among the better examples. Embattled and untried Rishi Sunak can say he got “material legal changes” which improve things enough to drag a Brexit fix over the line.

The EU side can still argue that they fixed only implementation problems – but never re-opened the legal text of exit deals done in October 2019, which was further copper-fastened by trade arrangements signed off on Christmas Eve 2020.

The 27 other member governments – including Ireland – will keep faith with EU negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, and make the necessary implementation approvals. EU approval may not be as automatic as many in London would think, given the poor behaviour of the UK government on this issue, reneging on deals they did in the recent past. Yet the EU side will fall into line.

However, we are still back with the obduracy of the long-time refuseniks in the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and their sometime allies in the Eurosceptic wing of the British Conservative Party, the strangely named European Research Group (ERG).

The future of the on-off power-sharing structures may be about to take an even more lasting knock, ironically 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement delivered a shaky but enduring peace

The good news is that these potential blockers can in extremis be faced down one way or another by Mr Sunak. Less encouraging news is that any early lifting of the DUP power-sharing boycott in the North looks unlikely.

In fact we may be looking at a worsening of matters in the North with political instability leaving a dangerous vacuum.

But a positive reception from the Northern business sector is a welcome boost in that regard. At long last these pragmatic people of Northern commerce are allowed vent their instincts to take advantage of the best of both worlds in EU and UK markets.

Let’s hope they can help persuade the DUP waverers who have not endorsed the deal so far and still appear far from enthused. So, far they have hailed progress – but warned of remaining concerns.

The Brussels-London compromise agreement definitely can fix DUP concerns over trade obstacles to goods travelling between England, Scotland, Wales and the North. It goes some way to addressing what the DUP and other Unionist politicians dubbed the “democratic deficit”, giving them a say over new EU rules in the region.

The EU is also expected to soften rules for the North’s residents receiving postal parcels from Britain. An expected derogation on pet passports allowing UK residents to take their dogs to the North without microchips and pet passports is also another practical oiler of wheels.

The bigger obstacle for Rishi Sunak will be convincing the DUP and many in the ERG that the deal addresses the “constitutional issues” thrown up by the Northern Ireland Protocol. Some Brexiteers renewed criticism of the government yesterday when a separate meeting between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the British King Charles took place.

That EU-royal encounter reignited weekend claims, when such a meeting was first mooted, that Mr Sunak was trying to drag the monarch into politics and dressing up this accord as the “Windsor Fragment“ may be counterproductive.

The UK side can argue that the amount of EU law being brought into play has been reduced and this should never be a big issue for ordinary citizens

Reality is that this latest agreement does not remove EU law or the final writ of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from the North as demanded by Brexit hardliners.

The EU remains adamant about the ECJ’s role in enforcing the protocol and, in extremis, being the final arbiter of any single market dispute affecting the North, as it is across all 27 member states.

The UK side can argue that the amount of EU law being brought into play has been reduced and this should never be a big issue for ordinary citizens.

Failure to meet a recent DUP demand for a dual regulatory regime in the North, allowing producers choose UK or EU standards, for North exports to the British market is another drag on overcoming opposition.

The requirement for the UK to refer subsidy or “state aid” decisions to Brussels, which might potentially affect the North’s goods trade is another issue. But London can argue that only the largest of such decisions require EU referral.

The deal is likely to boost consultation with the North’s assembly – assuming this ever gets running again – about new EU rules and regulations applying in the region.

But the consultative mechanism will be similar to the system in place for non-EU Norway, which is also in the single market, and will not amount to a veto.

But when it comes to mollifying the DUP/ERG, Sunak is clearly prioritising the much bigger prize of improved relations with the EU, including on scientific collaboration.

The UK PM is also seeking warmer ties with US president Joe Biden, who has expressed concerns about the stand-off over the Northern issue.

The pragmatism tempering Mr Sunak’s commitment to the unity of the United Kingdom, and his own strong Brexiteer convictions, is very much in the ascendant here.

He knows that his nation’s huge economic problems must not be compounded by trade conflict with their nearest and biggest trading partner, the EU. ​

Up to yesterday, there was the threat of EU-UK trade conflict, with Irish exporters as the meat in the sandwich.