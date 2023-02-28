| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How the new protocol deal has avoided an EU-UK trade war, with Irish exporters as the meat in the sandwich

John Downing

King Charles III meets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle yesterday. Photo: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters Expand
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Guildhall in Windsor on Monday. Pic: PA Wire Expand

Close

King Charles III meets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle yesterday. Photo: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

King Charles III meets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle yesterday. Photo: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Guildhall in Windsor on Monday. Pic: PA Wire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Guildhall in Windsor on Monday. Pic: PA Wire

/

King Charles III meets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle yesterday. Photo: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

As political fixes go, this one is among the better examples. Embattled and untried Rishi Sunak can say he got “material legal changes” which improve things enough to drag a Brexit fix over the line.

The EU side can still argue that they fixed only implementation problems – but never re-opened the legal text of exit deals done in October 2019, which was further copper-fastened by trade arrangements signed off on Christmas Eve 2020.

More On EU

Most Watched

Privacy