How the mother of Ciara Pugsley, who died by suicide at 15, used nature to help her on journey through grief

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough,” wrote the Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the 1913 Nobel Prize in Literature for his poetry. Nature in general, and butterflies in particular, have helped Aggie Flanagan cope with the unfathomable loss of her daughter.

Ciara Pugsley died by suicide at the age of 15 following online bullying, and Aggie has spent the intervening decade creating a garden in her memory. “Nature’s love has wrapped her arms around me. That’s where I get my peace and serenity. The garden represents a journey from darkness into light,” said Aggie (56).

In the numb aftermath of Ciara’s death in the woods close to their home, the idea of butterflies comforted Aggie. They were her first glimmerings of beauty and hope, calling to mind heaven and that Ciara had a place there.

She decided to plant a garden, and Ciara’s Memorial Garden at their home near Dromahair, Co Leitrim, is the result. Friends and strangers arrived with spades and got digging and planting, helping Aggie and her partner, Declan, to complete the garden in time for what would have been Ciara’s 16th birthday. Some brought their children to lend a hand, and Aggie drew consolation from the impression of their little footprints left in the soil for days afterwards.

The garden has evolved, and Aggie has added butterfly keynotes, including an eye-catching sculpture and a metal garden bench with a butterfly back. Last month, on the 10th anniversary of Ciara’s death, she invited a gathering of those who had contributed to that first version of her garden to see the results.

At its entrance is a plaque that reads: “Welcome to Ciara’s Memorial Garden. A place of great comfort to Aggie on her journey through grief.”

“What I wanted to do was bring everyone back to see the garden 10 years on,” Aggie said. “But in doing so I feel more connected to Ciara than ever. For the first time, I really feel Ciara close. I wanted to thank them and tell them how much it meant to me. But in the process it’s brought me closer to Ciara.”

The garden covers about an acre and includes a 20-minute walking trail with 10 reference points. They include “our tiny little orchard” – four apple trees, one of which has a special link to Ciara because a branch was grafted on to root stock from an apple tree planted to mark her birth.

This year, for the first time, Ciara’s tree fruited. “It’s like rebirth,” Aggie said. “The garden is about being in the now. When I’m in the garden I’m not thinking of the past or the future, I’m looking at the colours of the petals. With the garden I feel I have created a story. This is our story over the past 10 years: the good, the bad and the ugly. It’s a little piece of hope.”

Another feature is a keyhole garden – a circle with a slice removed so it looks like a C for Ciara, which Aggie can see from her kitchen window.

Elsewhere are 18 mountain ashes to mark Ciara’s 18th birthday, and a zen garden with Buddha statue. Nature makes its own interventions, and some self-seeded Christmas trees are sprouting.

For Ciara’s anniversary, Aggie hung photos of her on trees, some capturing her on her horse, Basil, which led Ciara’s funeral procession and remains a valued part of the family. Another photo showed Ciara as an excited teenager holding a ticket to a disco she was due to attend. Sympathy cards were laminated and hung from branches too.

“This is my journey through grief,” Aggie said. “You pass under a willow arch and by a dark space because of shrubbery, when I’m in the early stages of Ciara’s death, literally going from darkness into light. I’m trying to find sense in it, and that’s the place where I have the butterfly sculpture because it first gave me hope.”

The garden was inspired by community gardens in Bundoran, Co Donegal, a 2017 visit to Bloom and the Japanese Gardens in Kildare.

Aggie, originally from Omagh, Co Tyrone, trained at the Organic Centre in Rossinver, north Leitrim, and works in the shop of a garage near her Leitrim home.

“I try hard to be nice to people as we do not know what people are going through,” she said. Suicide is still “a taboo”, but she found solace when people were willing to listen to her talking about Ciara, who died on September 19, 2012. “I always talk about Ciara and I know very quickly if people want to listen, but that has helped me also.”

Her thoughts turned to Donegal, and she said: “My heart sighs in the sympathy only those of us who lose children can understand. The way to support those grieving people is give them space and time and just be there for them. Don’t be worrying about not knowing what to say.”

Few teenagers remind her of Ciara, but when she saw a photo of Creeslough victim Leona Harper (14), “another beautiful soul”, she was particularly moved by similarities between these two lost girls.

Aggie recalled the sense of unreality that encased the early days of her bereavement, which families in Creeslough must also be experiencing. “I just wanted Ciara back in my arms,” she said of her sporty, adventurous girl with her infectious “great, big happy smile”.

“With grief you’re sad, you’re angry, and you’re thinking how you’re going to put food on the table. You still have to go to work and make a living.”

Aggie’s partner Declan and son Daniel (27) have been enormous supports, although “sometimes I have to take a big gulp”. But she has a positive nature.

“I grieve her every day but I’m lucky because I had the ability to cope. The bond I had with Ciara was incredible – I’m surprised I survived. But I’m a very contented person. I choose to get on with my life, even though this awful thing happened. I mentally made a note the day after Ciara died that I wouldn’t let this define me.”

Her garden acts as a source for Aggie to draw on – a woman with the grace to understand events beyond our control happen and shape us but need not designate who we are. Rest in peace, Ciara, and all the other Ciaras.