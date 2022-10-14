Close

How the mother of Ciara Pugsley, who died by suicide at 15, used nature to help her on journey through grief

Martina Devlin

A butterfly statue in Ciara's mum's memorial garden Expand
Ciara Pugsley (15), who died by suicide, with her horse Basil Expand
Ciara's mum Aggie and dad Jonathan in 2012. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough,” wrote the Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the 1913 Nobel Prize in Literature for his poetry. Nature in general, and butterflies in particular, have helped Aggie Flanagan cope with the unfathomable loss of her daughter.

Ciara Pugsley died by suicide at the age of 15 following online bullying, and Aggie has spent the intervening decade creating a garden in her memory. “Nature’s love has wrapped her arms around me. That’s where I get my peace and serenity. The garden represents a journey from darkness into light,” said Aggie (56).

