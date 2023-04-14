How the lure of literature can give a rural town the impetus to script a brighter future

Granard, Co Longford, where a mural of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, by the artist Phil Atkinson, was painted last year. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

John Connell

Everyone loves the countryside, from a walk in a glistening quiet forest to a pint in a much-loved parish pub. It’s where I’ve come to root myself over the last seven years since returning to Ireland.