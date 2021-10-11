| 6.2°C Dublin

How small town cinemas gave us a ticket to a world of fantasy

John Daly

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die Expand

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die

If you’re going to do Bond, you have to do it in style. Wandering around the capital last week, we decided to dodge the raindrops with an afternoon delight of 007 – ultimate escapism while the rest of the world was busy working.

Opting for the opulence of the Stella in Rathmines – voted the best cinema in Ireland and the UK 2021 by Time Out magazine – seemed a fitting choice for Daniel Craig’s last licence to kill.

Velvet armchairs, cashmere throws, pisco sours and cinnamon churros – you do spoil us, James.

