How small town cinemas gave us a ticket to a world of fantasy

If you’re going to do Bond, you have to do it in style. Wandering around the capital last week, we decided to dodge the raindrops with an afternoon delight of 007 – ultimate escapism while the rest of the world was busy working.

Opting for the opulence of the Stella in Rathmines – voted the best cinema in Ireland and the UK 2021 by Time Out magazine – seemed a fitting choice for Daniel Craig’s last licence to kill.

Velvet armchairs, cashmere throws, pisco sours and cinnamon churros – you do spoil us, James.

Wrapped in the gloriously restored 1920s art deco decadence of this handsome building, the latest adventure of Ian Fleming’s iconic creation turned a wet afternoon into a seriously special occasion. And as the credits rolled, I was transported back to my short-pants youth and recollections of how cinema signposted a highway to the outside world for a kid in small town Ireland.

While memory might stumble and falter remembering the events of last week, ask me about movies from 50 years ago and the cerebral cortex remains sharper than a tack. Recalling the best year in the front row, 1969 is well up there in my personal Oscar sweep.

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid delivered the stunning pairing of Paul Newman and Robert Redford at the top of their game, whipped along by William Goldman’s snappy screenplay and Burt Bacharach’s tuneful Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head. Celluloid magic beyond compare.

Follow that with Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson in the edgy and seminal Easy Rider, then round it off with Burton and Eastwood in the rollicking war yarn Where Eagles Dare. Is it any wonder I became a willing lifer to the flickering fantasy of such remarkable make believe.

Back in those halcyon days, us kids were transfixed in the front row, while teenage James Deans were hidden up in the jumbos doing God knows what. Indeed for the many decades of couples who ventured the romance dance from first-date to marriage, the local picture house gloried as its era’s Tinder – a love shack notching up more hits than the Knock marriage bureau.

Though we didn’t know it at the time, it was a golden age where every small town’s cinema reigned as a cultural aperture to the world. In the brave new world of 2021, however, Ireland’s family-run cinemas are fighting a losing battle against rural depopulation and the unstoppable march of high-tech multiplexes. Many are now down to weekends only as mom-and-pop operations like the Phoenix, the Cosy and the Classic succumb to relentless social change.

Clinging to the famous line from Field Of Dreams, “if you build it, they will come”, the sad fact is they won’t if they’re not there in the first place. Even in the heyday of small-town cinema, owners made no great fortunes.

In its purest form, a night at the flicks offered red-carpet entry to a fantasy world where every story ended just the way it should.