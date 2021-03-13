‘How rare is it for men to be asked how they will juggle work with family life?’

Wide-eyed and touchingly delighted, Meghan Markle posed for the cover of our magazine in the period of her life both before everything had gone so right – and then so terribly wrong.

But the words she wrote had such a strange prescience that they might have even been written by Markle today. Right down to the magazine being called ‘the empowerment issue’.

It was October 2014 and she was in Ireland for the global One Young World Summit – an event which saw former UN Secretary-General Kofi Anaan, five Latin American presidents and Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales in attendance. The media coverage added: “And many others.” At this point, Markle herself lay in this latter category.

In the timeline of her life, it was solidly ‘Pre-Harry’ but post finding some measure of fame in her own right as an actress, playing the role of paralegal Rachel Zane in hit show Suits for seven seasons.

Two years later, she would be set up on a blind date with the British royal and all that would change.

But reading back now on the words of the then 33-year-old actress, it is clear that some things have not changed much at all – and that is the basic character and persona of Markle herself.

Her explosive garden interview with Oprah left several questions on the lips of those watching. Chief amongst them was the query: “Is Meghan a phoney?”

Reading back on the article she wrote for the Irish Independent Weekend magazine, it is hard to see how that could be true, since her personality and the concerns she championed back then seem not to have faltered.

It’s been a long time now since the disenchanted British press have spoken of the ‘Markle Sparkle’. But it was very much evident that day in Dublin as she charmed everyone who came in contact with her. Her words still resonate with her trademark enthusiasm and she seems sincere.

In many ways, her piece still resonates today. Particularly striking and poignant, even, given her allegations of racism within the royal family and the definite snobbery that exists towards her in some quarters, she speaks of coming “from a lineage of housekeepers and domestics” with a grandmother whose first thought on seeing a large window was calculating how long it would take to clean.

Appearing somewhat starstruck herself, she spoke of having the good fortune of being a presenter at the HeForShe event at the United Nations, “seated in an inner circle comprised of global heavyweights ranging from the UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, to the head of Unesco”, pinching herself while listening to Hollywood actress Emma Watson give a powerful speech on gender equality.

She recalled being told by her peers as an 11-year-old that “women belong in the kitchen”.

“I felt small. I felt confused as well, seeing as I come from a lineage of housekeepers and domestics – I thought of my grandmother seeing a floor-to-ceiling window and standing gobsmacked at how long it would take to clean it. My grandma didn’t see the world through rose-tinted glasses. She saw the world through smudged glass. That is what she knew, and much of what I knew of her and – quite frankly – it was enough,” she wrote.

She also wrote on the struggles of modern women. “How rare is it for men to be asked in a job interview how they will juggle family and kids with work?” she asked.

Upbeat and positive, she spoke of how the summit permitted a discourse to empower women to know that their worth and that their level of opportunity “is what they make for themselves”.

“And perhaps the more vital piece of this puzzle is the knowledge that the young men at One Young World see this too,” she said.

“They see a world where their wives are not the women behind every great man, but rather beside them; a world that echoes the incredible modern history of Ireland, helmed by women such as President Mary Robinson and President Mary McAleese and now the first female Ambassador to the US for Ireland, Anne Anderson. Women can do it all.”

Markle had recently met former president of Finland Tarja Halonen. A staffer had asked her if she needed anything – the president asked for lipstick.

“To be a feminist, to be a lady, to be a president, to be a woman does not mean fighting against the stereotype of gender roles, but embracing the idea that one can rule a country and wear lipstick; be a breadwinner at work, and a bread baker with her kids at home,” she wrote.

“I don’t see the world through rose-tinted glasses, nor through smudged glass as my grandmother did, but I do see the world – fully, beautifully, and most importantly, clearly.”

Perhaps most interesting of all, she talks of how her day job on Suits saw her play the role of “a strong and layered female character, whose self-identification is not wrapped up solely being in the kitchen nor being the girlfriend – both facets exist but are just a couple of pieces to the very complex puzzle”.

She might well have been describing her current life as a “strong and layered female character” whose self-identification is neither her title as duchess nor being the wife of a royal – a couple of pieces to the undeniably complex puzzle that is Meghan Markle.