‘How rare is it for men to be asked how they will juggle work with family life?’

Nicola Anderson

Words by Meghan Markle in 2014 show she has championed empowering women from the start

Meghan Markle talks to fans on a visit to Trinity College Dublin in 2018. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Wide-eyed and touchingly delighted, Meghan Markle posed for the cover of our magazine in the period of her life both before everything had gone so right – and then so terribly wrong.

But the words she wrote had such a strange prescience that they might have even been written by Markle today. Right down to the magazine being called ‘the empowerment issue’.

It was October 2014 and she was in Ireland for the global One Young World Summit – an event which saw former UN Secretary-General Kofi Anaan, five Latin American presidents and Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales in attendance. The media coverage added: “And many others.” At this point, Markle herself lay in this latter category.

