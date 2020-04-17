How our neglect turned nursing homes into forgotten frontline of a Covid-19 war

An afterthought. A postscript. A scramble to play catch-up. And hundreds of people have died - some of whose deaths must have been preventable.

What we have right now is a Covid-19 service rather than a health service. Fending off the virus is the primary focus of health professionals.

But a gap has opened up and a highly vulnerable group is being decimated, with 62pc of deaths from the virus in the State happening in nursing homes and long-term care centres.

Such places should have been prioritised for resources. Instead, they were left to their own devices until the statistics couldn't be ignored. And yes we're sorry now, and yes we're sending in crack teams of doctors and nurses, and yes we're supplying equipment and training, and yes the national ambulance service is being used to test for Covid-19 in residential facilities.

But the potential for the virus to wreak havoc in nursing homes can't come as any surprise. We're playing catch-up when it's too late for some.

The truth is our inattention turned these homes into a forgotten frontline. And in time, when we reflect on how the pandemic was handled, this neglect will be exposed as our weakest link.

Despite what the Government is claiming now, community care facilities seem to have been overlooked when the action plan was drawn up. Dr Jack Lambert, a specialist in infectious diseases at Dublin's Mater Hospital, says the emphasis went on acute hospitals, while no battle plan for community care facilities was put in place. It's now a "national emergency" in care homes, he warns.

At the outset, it would have been logical to say that Covid-19 is deadly for the elderly, infirm and those with underlying health conditions - where are such people most likely to be gathered together? And for the State's health officials to step in to protect them, as they are now doing, at last.

Nursing homes and long-term residential units were signalling their difficulties throughout March - lack of testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) were highlighted, in particular - but their concerns weren't addressed. They were left to drift, with the focus on ensuring intensive care unit capacity wasn't overwhelmed.

But over Easter, the death count rose. One Health Service Executive-run care home in Dublin, St Mary's Hospital, has lost 11 residents from Covid-19 since April 2. Clusters of infection have been identified in various institutions. In some cases, there must be questions about whether it was the right decision to leave people with the virus in nursing homes rather than transfer them to hospital.

All week, we've heard about staff shortages in care homes because of employees contracting Covid-19 and being unable to report for work. Agency workers are relied on but are struggling to plug the gaps. Staff at these homes are carrying a heavy work burden, not just short-handed but dealing with additional stress levels.

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris took to the airwaves to promise the redeployment of crisis management teams of HSE doctors and nurses to care homes. Increased testing is also being made available. But more than 300 deaths have happened in these homes to date.

Although a number of such places are in private hands, their residents are also citizens of the Republic. In an emergency, the State has an obligation to spread resources there, too. After all, it told private companies to close as well as State bodies; it took control of private hospitals. During the current pandemic, we have moved to a single-tier system and the distinction between private and public healthcare blurs.

But nursing and residential homes were left to become "nests of infection", according to Professor Ruairi Brugha, from the Royal College of Surgeons, speaking on RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland' yesterday.

And another thing. Visiting restrictions mean our elders have taken their final breaths without a family member beside them. Perhaps without even a regular staff member present - someone they know, at least - because of staffing difficulties. Such end-of-life isolation seems particularly harsh.

The Irish Hospice Foundation is calling for this rule to be relaxed, and for one relative to be allowed to attend at the bedside of a dying relative in hospital and care homes. "There is only one chance to get end-of-life care right and we know that dying alone is hugely problematic both for the dying person and their families - creating a lasting memory of distress for families and no doubt impacting on their bereavement," said Sharon Foley, the foundation's chief executive.

If exceptions to the rule are made, they must be managed properly. Hard-pressed staff would have to show relatives how to kit out in gowns, gloves and masks, and protective clothing would need to be disposed of safely afterwards. Yet it is the humane solution. And after all, relatives would be doing it as safely as the staff who are caring for their loved ones.

One care home professional told me: "It would allow dying people to hear a familiar voice, and give them the experience of someone who loves them holding their hand, even through gloves. That matters."

Presumably, the emergency teams being allocated to nursing and residential homes will standardise procedures, although it's odd that it's taken so long to reach this point. Different homes appear to have been operating to different standards during the pandemic.

We need to learn lessons for the future, one of which is that it has to be worthwhile pressing for a higher pay rate for temporary staff, in return for only working for one home. Agency staff, who circulate from care home to care home, risk transmitting any infection, including Covid-19.

I don't mean to suggest that care workers are doing any less than their level best for the people in their care. Whether employed on a full-time or agency basis, their efforts have been heroic in large ways and in small.

They have been flexible. Medical diagnoses for minor complaints have been conducted via video calls. Families can speak to their loved ones on similar platforms. Simple but effective distancing solutions have been put in place, such as serving more meals in their rooms to residents and staggering meal times, so the dining room has less occupants.

Finally, because we have a Covid-19 service rather than a health service and resources are being funnelled into dealing with the virus, other health issues are significantly less of a priority.

That's necessary during a pandemic. But people continue to have other health problems and even short delays may be fatal.

Operations have been cancelled, routine appointments postponed and inevitably warning signs will be missed. There will be repercussions down the line.

It's a hidden cost - and it won't become clear until life returns to something approaching normality.