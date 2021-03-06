| 2.5°C Dublin

How one ill-considered moment has cost Gordon Elliott the reputation he spent a lifetime building

We only see cruelty when it suits us, writes Liam Collins

Gordon Elliot in the photo that led to heavy criticism Expand

Liam Collins

Horse trainer Gordon Elliott turned 43 earlier this week. No doubt, he’s had happier birthdays. The man who left an appalling hostage to fortune, by allowing himself to be photographed astride a dead horse, has seen his world implode over that single image.

In an instant, the taste of victory on the turf, wealth and the admiration of an industry where, as an outsider, he had climbed so close to the top, evaporated in the face of public outrage and corporate fear. As the horse-boxes carted away his winners to other yards, Elliott has been left to struggle for personal survival.

That the horse, Morgan, was actually dead seems to have been forgotten. It isn’t as if it was injured or the victim of cruelty. What the furore is about, apart from the offensive picture, is people’s suburban sensitivities.

