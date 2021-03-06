Horse trainer Gordon Elliott turned 43 earlier this week. No doubt, he’s had happier birthdays. The man who left an appalling hostage to fortune, by allowing himself to be photographed astride a dead horse, has seen his world implode over that single image.

In an instant, the taste of victory on the turf, wealth and the admiration of an industry where, as an outsider, he had climbed so close to the top, evaporated in the face of public outrage and corporate fear. As the horse-boxes carted away his winners to other yards, Elliott has been left to struggle for personal survival.

That the horse, Morgan, was actually dead seems to have been forgotten. It isn’t as if it was injured or the victim of cruelty. What the furore is about, apart from the offensive picture, is people’s suburban sensitivities.

Elliott is the latest victim of what some call ‘The Ratner Effect’.

In 1991 Gerald Ratner, owner of a multi-million pound chain of jewellery shops, was guest speaker at the prestigious Institute of Directors dinner in London.

“How can you sell (jewellery) for such low prices,” he asked rhetorically before an audience of 6,000, before answering his own question: “Because it’s crap.” In the days that followed £500m was wiped off the value of his business, he lost his job and the company changed its name.

The road to ruin is littered with the casualties of the ‘ill-considered moment’. Elliott may have retained the confidence of such influential racing figures as Michael O’Leary and owner and businessman Philip Reynolds, but the events of this week have left him personally devastated and his racing enterprise facing a stark and uncertain future.

He is shrewd enough to know the racing ‘industry’ does not need the type of scrutiny that this one sad photograph has brought on its head.

Racing is a billion-euro business in Ireland. It benefits from lavish Government support.

Some of its wealthiest and most patrician families have made untold wealth from tax-free stallion fees that have never been fully quantified. With its arcane hierarchies and opaque oversight, it is an enclosed society where 14,000 people toil, but the privileged few retain the spoils.

What we see when we attend a race meeting or watch it on television is the sanitised glamour that mostly shields the life and death struggles of everyday life for highly-bred animals.

Most of those expressing outrage at Gordon Elliott’s behaviour have hardly spared a thought for the ordinary cruelties of country life. People who live in the agricultural world are, as Louis MacNeice put it, “as close as the killer is to the person he kills”.

They are there when the animals are born, and usher them through to the moment where they are taken off to some point of sale, and may even witness the moment when a beast ‘kills out’, to use a colloquial phrase.

The shrink-wrapped rashers and sausages, the rotisserie chickens and the sides of ‘dry aged’ beef hanging in trendy butchers shops have to come from somewhere.

Elliott is not guilty of cruelty to animals; he is guilty of a lack of empathy. Empathy is something that a top trainer should have, but that he lacks it does not make him the monster that he was portrayed as this week.

I remember going to the coursing in Clonmel back in the day. It was for work, not pleasure.

But I observed the crowd as they cheered – and for those who will never witness a ‘sport’ that is now banned, what they cheered was the hare outwitting the hounds and getting away.

But when it didn’t, when the loveable furry long-eared creature ended in the jaws of one of the greyhounds, the reaction was neither joy nor sorrow. It was indifference. That, for me, epitomises the real urban-rural divide.

Leaving a dog alone at home all day in a suburban house or apartment, while its owners go off to work and don’t come home until evening, is cruelty to my mind. But suburban cruelty remains unspoken.

When you want foxes or vermin removed from under a garden shed you don’t dig them out like a farmer or a huntsman. You call a ‘garden service’ that will do the job, making sure nobody sees any blood, or worse still, the sight of a pretty dead animal.

Elliott’s racing enterprise, G Elliott Racing, has served him well. He has a palatial yard at Cullentra near Enfield, he lives near Trim, while his fellow director, Jane Elliott, lives in Summerhill, all in Co Meath.

Between them, they have assets in their company worth €1.5m. They will need every cent to see them through the current storm.

As to Gordon Elliott himself, life will never be quite the same, but he doesn’t deserve to be destroyed by an ill-considered moment.