How much longer can the State and the law continue to fail dying women?

Colette Browne

One wonders how Emma Mhic Mhathúna would feel today knowing that women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal are still fighting their way through an adversarial legal process

Emma Mhic Mhathúna's funeral cortege passes Leinster House in October 2018. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

When Emma Mhic Mhathúna succumbed to cervical cancer in 2018, leaving five children behind, her funeral cortege wound its way by the Dáil, Government Buildings and the Department of Health.

In a statement, her family said the 37-year-old had deliberately requested that route not as a protest, but to “encourage those within to hold a mirror up to the organisations and agencies that they preside over politically and practically”.

Even in death, Ms Mhic Mhathúna wanted to send a message. That the State should do everything in its power to ensure her “tragic situation will never happen to another Irish mother or Irish woman again”.

