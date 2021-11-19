| 13.5°C Dublin

How much healing and good energy have we all missed out on in the absence of live music?

Tanya Sweeney

It was — finally — time to pull apart the Velcro fastening keeping me and the couch locked together in a weird co-dependency. For a brief moment, I even considered cancelling. I was happy enough to stick to my established Friday-night routine of a half-bottle of wine and old reruns of Top of the Pops. In any case, the babysitter was booked. I was officially going to my first gig in 21 months.

It’s weird when you imagine and wish for a moment for so long, only to find yourself there, right at its threshold. There were many things to miss since March 2020, but for me, live music was among the biggest. But here I was, apprehensive about returning, but also keen to be replenished and restored by a good live show. The wait would be over. Given that missing and craving gigs has been such a huge part of the last two years, that apprehension felt strange somehow.

