How long until sparkle fades and reality bites Simon Harris?
Cancer scandal damages 'hero' of Eighth Amendment referendum victory
The sign in Dublin Castle after the referendum on amending the Eighth was succinct, if slightly tongue in cheek: "I fancy Simon Harris."
It said everything that needed to be said about how starved we were for thoughtful, articulate politicians.
A tall, skinny and slightly geeky Health Minister had become a heart throb in the midst of the most unlikely circumstances.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.
Related Content
- More questions raised as tragic healthcare fiasco unfolds
- State is allied with labs and not women, says solicitor for victims