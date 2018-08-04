Opinion Comment

How long until sparkle fades and reality bites Simon Harris?

Cancer scandal damages 'hero' of Eighth Amendment referendum victory

Celebrating repeal of the Eighth Amendment at Dublin Castle in May were TD Francis Fitzgerald, Health Minister Simon Harris, Senator Catherine Noone and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: Damien Eagers
Ruth Morrissey had to go before the High Court despite political promises. Picture: Collins
Nicola Anderson

The sign in Dublin Castle after the referendum on amending the Eighth was succinct, if slightly tongue in cheek: "I fancy Simon Harris."

It said everything that needed to be said about how starved we were for thoughtful, articulate politicians.

A tall, skinny and slightly geeky Health Minister had become a heart throb in the midst of the most unlikely circumstances.

