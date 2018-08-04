How long until sparkle fades and reality bites Simon Harris?

The sign in Dublin Castle after the referendum on amending the Eighth was succinct, if slightly tongue in cheek: "I fancy Simon Harris."

The sign in Dublin Castle after the referendum on amending the Eighth was succinct, if slightly tongue in cheek: "I fancy Simon Harris."

It said everything that needed to be said about how starved we were for thoughtful, articulate politicians.

A tall, skinny and slightly geeky Health Minister had become a heart throb in the midst of the most unlikely circumstances.