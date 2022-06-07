How it took a Hollywood sequel to remind me how little has changed since the 1980s

It was a shabby, dimly lit little bar down a side street, the sort of place where heads turn when you walk in.

We’re talking March 1989, if memory serves, in a rundown but still effortlessly majestic Budapest.

The Cold War was in its final days and Hungary was on the cusp of great change. By October it would declare itself a republic.

The Warsaw Pact was disintegrating, which would lead in no time to the collapse of the Soviet Union, otherwise known as the Russian Empire.

If this bar had been created by the imagination of a John le Carré or a Len Deighton, an edgy Richard Burton or Michael Caine might have been skulking in a dark corner waiting to keep an appointment with a double agent.

It would have been the perfect rendezvous for spies during that long ideological struggle between East and West. Secrets and lives might have been bartered there many times.

Not that we knew about real espionage. We were simple football fans who had just been to a very dull nil-all draw in the Stalinist Nepstadion and were trying to start our pub crawl. Except there were precious few pubs to crawl through.

There had been nothing to suggest during our admittedly short stay that here was a country waiting to embrace the West. At the match, Hungarian fans had peed on Jack’s Army from a great height. Literally.

As in actually.

Little about the dreary bar hinted at change either. If the few regulars leaning on the counter were a barometer, suspicion rather than enthusiasm was the reflex impulse. We kept our own counsel.

Then a young barmaid came on duty, smiled and shared some of her workable English, welcoming us to her home city.

As if to prove her western credentials she shoved a tape into a VHS machine behind the counter and the television above it spluttered and fizzed before revealing the opening credits to Top Gun.

As a symbol of the unstoppable change unfolding behind the Iron Curtain it was very powerful, even if the macho American posturing on display was not the most delicate tool to display it.

The memory lay dormant and neglected ever since, until I went to see the sequel to that Tom Cruise epic currently packing out cinemas.

It struck me then how much the world has changed since and also how it hasn’t changed at all.

Here we are now witnessing a very hot war in Europe about much the same things: an amoral Russian despot trying to redraw the borders of the continent as if it were 1989.

Top Gun: Maverick is breathtaking entertainment and a reminder that no matter how offensive the US’s brash, muscular militarism can seem on both the big screen and in the real world, humbling Putin’s army will eventually come down to the world’s policeman doing the dirty work.

Nothing too revelatory in that.

I just didn’t expect it would take a high-octane Hollywood sequel to remind me.