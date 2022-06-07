| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How it took a Hollywood sequel to remind me how little has changed since the 1980s

Frank Coughlan

No matter how offensive the US can be both on-screen and in the real world, humbling Putin will eventually come down to the world&rsquo;s policeman doing the dirty work. Pictured, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Expand
No matter how offensive the US can be both on-screen and in the real world, humbling Putin will eventually come down to the world&rsquo;s policeman doing the dirty work. Pictured, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Expand

Close

No matter how offensive the US can be both on-screen and in the real world, humbling Putin will eventually come down to the world&rsquo;s policeman doing the dirty work. Pictured, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

No matter how offensive the US can be both on-screen and in the real world, humbling Putin will eventually come down to the world’s policeman doing the dirty work. Pictured, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

No matter how offensive the US can be both on-screen and in the real world, humbling Putin will eventually come down to the world&rsquo;s policeman doing the dirty work. Pictured, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

No matter how offensive the US can be both on-screen and in the real world, humbling Putin will eventually come down to the world’s policeman doing the dirty work. Pictured, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

/

No matter how offensive the US can be both on-screen and in the real world, humbling Putin will eventually come down to the world’s policeman doing the dirty work. Pictured, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

It was a shabby, dimly lit little bar down a side street, the sort of place where heads turn when you walk in.

We’re talking March 1989, if memory serves, in a rundown but still effortlessly majestic Budapest.

Most Watched

Privacy