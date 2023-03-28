How Humza Yousaf fares as SNP leader has implications for the future of Ireland north and south

After a tumultuous few months, SNP party devotees are hoping the narrow leadership win by Humza Yousaf can steady the ship. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

John Downing

Not for the first time, Ireland’s fate had implications arising from an encounter at Murrayfield – but this time it was in a conference room where political results were announced rather than on the rugby field.