How Government might rejig Finance to keep Paschal in EU job

When the UK sought access to EU single currency members’ meetings, French finance minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn rebuffed them with a message: “In a marriage, you don’t admit strangers to the bedroom.”

The main irony here was that Monsieur Strauss-Kahn’s own boudoir adventures ended rather catastrophically. But the strange story hovers back into memory when we consider Ireland and the leadership of the Eurogroup.

The row about whether Paschal Donohoe keeps “that wicked big Euro job” for Ireland’s benefit, or whether the fallout from the Martin-Varadkar “switcheroonerie” diminishes our EU influence, is a potential head-melter.

But stay with us and we’ll swiftly untangle it. On December 15, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will swap roles.

It is now absolutely clear that this Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael job switch will also involve Donohoe taking a small step back to become Public Expenditure Minister, while Michael McGrath would take a small step forward and become Finance Minister.

The Taoiseach has bluntly stated this is a pairing.

It must be also said that the partnership between this finance and public spending pair has been the standout success of the three-party Coalition. Both worked in tandem and shunned the juvenile showboating of some cabinet relationships.

But there is an important EU element to this secondary money-bags ministers’ step-in, step-out-again move. In July 2020, a few weeks after this Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party Coalition took office, the newly reminted Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe defied the odds and was elected president of the Eurogroup, the band of 19 nations using the currency.

I was at the Chateau de Senningen in Luxembourg in June 1998 when this inner grouping of finance and economy ministers, from the then-11 countries using the euro, first met. Eleven went to 19, and will go to 20 next January when Croatia joins.

The Eurogroup became known as an inner core of EU states driving on towards more economic integration. It got considerable support from France particularly. Eventually, after much haggling, over a decade ago EU heads of government began holding eurozone leaders’ summits.

The political value to a small country of holding chairmanship is contested. It lacks direct power – but there is huge potential for influence, especially for a savvy political operator.

Paschal Donohoe is a savvy political operator. He has been invited to address an EU leaders’ summit and a G7 summit explaining the group’s take on the current economic crisis.

Here’s how the Financial Times summed up the job’s potential in July 2020 when Donohoe surprised everyone and won. “It is one of the more central and visible roles in eurozone economic policymaking, leading discussions among the bloc’s ministers on everything from fiscal rules to bailouts,” the summation read.

Previous incumbents include Luxembourg premier Jean-Claude Juncker, who went on to head the European Commission. Membership restriction of Eurogroup did irk states which had shirked the single currency – and not just the UK. But life goes on.

The question is whether Donohoe could hold on to the job after the switcheroonie. Strong initial Brussels answer was No. It’s up for renewal early next year and a challenge may emerge, defying custom and practice, to allow a two-and-a-half year term to run to five years.

The main Brussels message is that Donohoe’s Dublin job cannot be downgraded. That suggests some internal rejigging could save it for Ireland. But puzzled Brussels officials say that won’t be easy.