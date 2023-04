The altered image of a Famine eviction scene by Mála Spíosraí, who inserted private security officials and gardaí into the painting. Picture: Mála Spíosraí/twitter

Spice Bag must be delighted with himself. After cobbling together a piece of Banksy fan art, which superimposed photos of gardaí attending a modern day eviction on top of a Famine era eviction, he has become the talk of the nation.