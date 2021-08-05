How do the new travel rules work? Fairly well – mostly

Having earned my living, in part, from travel writing and broadcasting over the past three decades, it came as something of a surprise to find myself rather jittery in advance of flying to Italy for a two-night stay last week.

What would Dublin Airport be like? How would the new rules work? At what point would all my Covid documentation be checked?

Such were the general anxieties. And then there were the specifics.

Did I need to print out my Covid certificate and my two passenger locator forms for entering Italy and returning to Ireland as well as uploading them to my phone?

Read More

Could I just print them and forget about the digital option?

In the end, I covered both bases and even printed everything twice. What would I do if, after inspecting it, they held on to my Italian passenger locator form as I boarded in Dublin and then my phone later died as I was approaching the polizia desk in Treviso Airport?

Yes, I was definitely jittery.

Friends weren’t remotely interested in what I was going to do in Italy; the only questions before I flew and when I returned concerned the airport procedures. How, they wanted to know, did it all work?

Fairly well is the answer. Mostly.

Dublin Airport was its usual efficient self, and what a joy to be back there, the place certainly not packed to the gills but definitely buzzing with activity on a midweek afternoon.

In essence, apart from masks, social distancing and entering and leaving shops by a different route, the airport experience was no different from pre-Covid. In Dublin, it was only at the point of boarding the plane that all the additional Covid documentation was checked.

Treviso Airport, however, was a different matter. There, things were a little chaotic. Not dangerously chaotic, but certainly confusing. The small airport was busy; passengers were all properly masked, although social distancing was somewhat hit-and-miss. The main problem, however, was that the system for checking Covid documents was completely different from Dublin, and there were no signs outlining the procedure.

Instead of proceeding straight to the security queue, you had to wait at a check-in desk, like back in the old days when that was where everyone’s boarding pass was issued. It was at this desk that all Covid documents were checked and your boarding pass then stamped to prove all was in order.

There were more than a few frayed tempers in the ‘Dublino’ desk’s queue, especially from those who had been in the slow-snaking security line before being turned back and sent to the then lengthy check-in queue.

Surely it’s inevitable, though, as we venture forth again, that things will not be plain sailing, with such teething problems simply coming with the new normal territory.

And isn’t a little airport confusion a small price to pay for travelling safely and for having the world at our feet again?