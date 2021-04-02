How Coveney and Varadkar took a high-risk political gamble to stop EU countries being added to quarantine list

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have taken a high-risk political gamble in preventing any more EU countries being added to the State’s mandatory hotel quarantining list.

Despite skyrocketing levels of transmission across Europe, Varadkar and Coveney moved to block attempts by Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to add countries including France, Italy and Germany to the list.

On Tuesday, when Independent.ie revealed the Health Minister’s plans to add the United States and several EU countries to the list, Varadkar and Coveney got spooked and thought they were being bounced into a decision which they had not been consulted on.

Other Cabinet ministers were also worried that the list was dropped just before they met to discuss easing Covid-19 restrictions and landed around the same time it was decided to make controversial changes to the National Vaccine Programme. A lot was going on at once.

Coveney, Varadkar and their handlers went into a spin overdrive against Donnelly. Donnelly was privately accused of “not doing his homework” and failing to understand EU law and the process for adding countries to the list. Publicly and privately, Coveney and Varadkar expressed concerns about the State’s capacity to handle an influx of travellers from the EU and the US. Why they only started considering this now is unclear.

Coveney went on Highland Radio to criticise the move. Varadkar backed him up during an appearance on the RTE’s Six One News. However, some of Coveney’s colleagues are describing this as his ‘Claire Byrne moment’ in reference to Varadkar going on the RTÉ show to attack Nphet for recommending a Level 5 lockdown last October. Two weeks later, the Government introduced a Level 5 lockdown.

Department of Foreign Affairs officials were highly critical of the Department of Health’s Expert Travel Group who recommended the additional countries. “The letter had no regard to EU or Irish Law and our obligations as a member state,” a source said. “Given that they didn’t check any of this it makes you wonder who exactly the experts on this expert panel are,” the source added.

A day after the list emerged, Attorney General Paul Gallagher sent a letter to Donnelly which outlined legal concerns around charging EU citizens for quarantining in hotels. Government sources said there Attorney General even raised issues about the legality of charging Irish citizens being forced to quarantine.

Despite queries to the Department of Health, Department of Foreign Affairs, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste’s Office, no one could provide clarity as to why the Attorney General only raised these issues this week. Why had it not been discussed before the legislation was enacted and a hotel company contracted to provide the service?

Over in the Department of Health they insist there was no attempt to bounce anyone into action and say the list prepared by the expert group was a consultation document which was sent to various departments for discussion. The list was never supposed to go to Cabinet this week, they say, but it was hoped the Government would move quickly to add countries due to the rising levels of transmission across Europe. This was the public health advice after all.

The Expert Travel Group’s list was fully endorsed by the Acting Chief Medical Officer and Donnelly was determined to have it implemented. Government sources played down suggestions of “any big war” between Donnelly and Coveney, but it is clear they have two very opposing views on a hugely significant element of the Government’s strategy to contain Covid-19.

A Government source said there are ministers who are against hotel quarantining but went a long with it “because it was populist” and then there are others who believe it is a necessary tool to stop transmission. “There are people in Government who were happy to go along with this when it was places like Tonga but now the reality is biting,” the source said.

Coveney and Donnelly debated the issue yesterday afternoon and the Foreign Affairs Minister was successful in his attempt to stop the United States and the EU being added to the quarantine list for now. Meanwhile, Israel, home of the world’s most successful vaccine programme, was added to the list, along with Aruba, Ethiopia and Somalia among others.

Coveney and Varadkar’s efforts have, at the very least, slowed down plans to add high-risk EU countries and the US to the quarantining list, so presumably they will take full responsibility for any new variants or spikes in cases caused by international travel from these regions for the coming weeks.