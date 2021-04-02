| 8.8°C Dublin

How Coveney and Varadkar took a high-risk political gamble to stop EU countries being added to quarantine list

How Varadkar and Coveney moved to block attempts by Acting Chief Medical Officer and Health Minister to add countries to the list – and what it means 

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Leon Farrell Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have taken a high-risk political gamble in preventing any more EU countries being added to the State’s mandatory hotel quarantining list.

Despite skyrocketing levels of transmission across Europe, Varadkar and Coveney moved to block attempts by Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to add countries including France, Italy and Germany to the list.

On Tuesday, when Independent.ie revealed the Health Minister’s plans to add the United States and several EU countries to the list, Varadkar and Coveney got spooked and thought they were being bounced into a decision which they had not been consulted on.

