How could this terror exist when it was so close to love?

IT WAS the normality of it all that was so very hard to shake. The play tent, the iPad, the school uniforms, the cornflakes at bedtime, the treat of an afternoon film on the sofa.

The neat suburban house, home to three gorgeous children. Gorgeous in the way that only little ones of that age are gorgeous – innocent, happy, untroubled, as they navigate the short, magical, boisterous years of childhood.

It was the normality of the things that were to hand. The mundanity of the household items. Sticky tape. Plastic bags. Painkillers.

There would not be a parent who could not vividly picture the scene. Not a press that doesn’t contain those things.

It was the normality of all of it, which in an instant, slipped into the realms of the unthinkable.

It was the sequence of ‘nearlys’ in the case that were so hard to hear. A mother who nearly dropped her other child to a friend’s house. Nearly abandoned the plan altogether. Nearly didn’t act on her impulse. Nearly, until she did.

Most of us prefer to keep terror at bay, locked up in the more remote corners of our minds.

Atrocities belong in warzones or bombsites, in countries we have never visited, where they are tragic, and dreadful, but not unexpected.

What do we do when we find them in ordinary family homes, where much-loved children go to school, eat their dinner, watch TV, shout and play and see their friends?

What do we do when horrors consume houses that had echoed with joy and laughter? How could terror like that exist, when it was so close to love?

No one disputes how much Deirdre Morley loved her three children. Her husband, Andrew McGinley, has told us that she did.

The children’s teachers said that Conor, Darragh and Carla were cherished by everyone who knew them.

Deirdre Morley has told us herself, by way of the psychiatrist’s evidence. In court, we heard about a mother who worried about her children’s development, about their happiness.

About their learning to swim, or ride a bike. We heard she had concerns that she was bringing them up right. All of that is love.

How difficult it is to understand how that deep love turned itself inside out in the way that it did; how a mother’s mind turned upon itself; how the world went upside down for those children; how a family disappeared from view, all so very quickly.

How difficult it is to understand how Deirdre Morley slipped away from her normal life, retreated from her role as a valued, skilled children’s nurse, a loving wife, a devoted mother at the school gates, and became locked away in herself, in the private terror of a mind removed from reality.

There was an overwhelming simplicity in the direction before the court from both the prosecution and the defence.

There was no other way in which to interpret this case, they said, but to understand that it was an act of insanity.

But insanity – and, in particular, the insanity of a mother – is one thing we don’t understand.

In the wake of this appalling tragedy, Andrew McGinley is making an impassioned plea for a more connected, better-resourced mental health service.

He wants families and partners to be more involved in the treatment of their loved ones.

It is, he reminds us, not the first time this request has been made in the wake of such an event.

It would be a fitting tribute to Conor, Darragh and Carla – three gorgeous children, who were loved and cherished in their short lives by everyone who knew them – if just for once, we paid due attention.