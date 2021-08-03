| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Barack Obama adopted attitude of a college frat boy with his 60th birthday plans

Melanie Finn

Forrmer US President Barack Obama plans to mark his 60th birthday with a lavish celebration on the island of Martha&rsquo;s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Photo: Christof Stache Expand

Close

Forrmer US President Barack Obama plans to mark his 60th birthday with a lavish celebration on the island of Martha&rsquo;s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Photo: Christof Stache

Forrmer US President Barack Obama plans to mark his 60th birthday with a lavish celebration on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Photo: Christof Stache

Forrmer US President Barack Obama plans to mark his 60th birthday with a lavish celebration on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Photo: Christof Stache

REMEMBER when former US President Barack Obama walked among us mere mortals in 2011? He dazzled us with his charm, wit and of course, his ancestral connection to “the Moneygall Obamas”. 

Many will recall the country standing still as he brandished a hurl, poured Guinness and even had an encounter with an overly-excited Jedward.

However, it was his closing phrase to the thousands of cheering people gathered in Dublin’s city centre – “Yes we can... Is féidir linn” – that stuck with us the most.

Related topics

More On Barack Obama

Most Watched

Privacy