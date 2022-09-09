How are some mothers maintaining brilliant, demanding and well-paid jobs? Is there a secret answer that isn’t just ‘money’?

When women are publicly celebrated for their work, a certain question can sometimes gurgle up from the depths of an unsuspecting reporter’s throat. This brilliant feat that this woman has just mastered, this fine work she’s produced or this record-shattering achievement she has earned: how did she find the time to do it, while “juggling” her family? An eyebrow might arch, and her smile might twist. Then comes the riposte: you wouldn’t ask a man that question, would you?

Well, no, I wouldn’t, because I wouldn’t care to know how a man had managed it. It is well established by now that having a family does not tend to have a significant effect on a man’s career or his earnings, particularly when compared with the astronomical impact the same life choice can have on a woman. I would never ask a man how he balanced his career against his family life because I probably wouldn’t think that what he was managing to do was that impressive.

But a woman is different. The ‘motherhood penalty’, the phenomenon by which a woman’s earnings tend to fall behind her male partner after they have children together, is well researched and understood. It is incredibly common for the years at which a woman has the greatest chance of improving her earnings or her professional success to collide with the years when the demands of family life are at their most intensive.

In its 2021 report into the extent of the gender pay gap in Ireland, the Nevin Economic Research Institute found that while households with children tended to earn more than those without, the gender pay gap was greater between mothers and their partners than between women and men generally. While women without children tend to earn 3.3pc less than men, women who have between one and three children are earning as much as 12pc less “than males in the same households”. “This gender pay gap between males and females in households with children reaffirms findings of a motherhood penalty for females as found in previous research,” the Nevin Institute said.

So when I see a mother manage to maintain a brilliant, demanding and well-paid job, my first instinct is to ask how. Not because I abhor the idea of women escaping the home, but because I’m desperate to find out if there’s a secret answer to the question that isn’t just ‘money’.

Last week, I read an interview with the veteran broadcaster Claire Byrne where she detailed with refreshing candour how she was forced to give up her current affairs TV programme because it seemed to be having an impact on her family life that was neither fair nor sustainable. Though Byrne was the consummate professional in her answers, I was shocked to learn through the interview about the obvious lack of effort on the part of RTÉ to try to make its schedule work for one of its most high-profile female presenters.

If women at the kind of career heights that Byrne has reached are having to make professional sacrifices because the working world is still so resolutely incompatible with motherhood, I think that is something that we should all be talking about. Asking mothers how they have managed to make things work is not an implicit endorsement of the status quo.

To say that we can’t ask mothers how they find the time, simply because we wouldn’t ask fathers that question, creates the pretence that the challenges that working mothers and fathers face are equal. We all know that they’re not. I think we would stand to learn a lot from the answers of women if we were allowed to ask this ‘verboten’ question. Particularly if it were to emerge that my suspicion is correct; that most of the time, a lot of mothers can only make it work through access to the kind of means that a lot of women don’t have. Whether that means having the finances that grant access to a nanny and a cleaner, or the luxury of living near a supportive family.

Or perhaps complete equality between heterosexual parents is still too elusive, and the gains of the mother can only be made through the economic or professional loss of a father. Whatever the secret is, I’d really like to be in on it. I think that forbidding us from asking mothers how they make it work only serves to erase the extraordinary achievements of hard-working women, by pretending the barriers they’ve heaved themselves over don’t exist at all.

To ask about overcoming the motherhood penalty at least appreciates that it exists. Unfortunately, all that will come from pretending it doesn’t exist is ensuring that it will continue to.