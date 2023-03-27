How a Marlon Brando pub crawl got into full flow in a bygone era of intoxicating early houses in Cork

Marlon Brando meeting the then arts minister Michael D Higgins in Shanagarry House, Cork, during the filming of the unfinished 'Divine Rapture' film. Photo: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

John Daly

Once upon a time, a nurse led me to alcohol and I, being weak, could not resist her charms.