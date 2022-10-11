Horribly reminiscent of Hitler – Putin’s revenge for bridge strike causes carnage – but attacks on civilians only highlight his weakness

Early in the morning, President Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian television to denounce “terrorism”.

He was referring to the lorry bomb which damaged the strategically vital bridge linking occupied Crimea with Russia proper.

As if to offer a case study in what psychologists call “projection”, he had already launched “revenge” rocket attacks targeting obviously civilian infrastructure, such as pedestrian footbridges and parks, as well as electricity stations across Ukraine.

The rush-hour raids on major cities look designed to provoke fear and panic rather than achieve any military objective. This is a classic definition of terrorism.

Russian media which had been decrying the Kerch bridge attack as Islamic State-style “terrorism” switched track at once to celebrate the downing of bridges in Ukraine as a triumph of Putin’s “special military operation”.

But the revenge air raids are a clear symptom of impotent rage at battlefield setbacks rather than a new strategy for Russian victory.

A genuinely self-confident Kremlin leader would surely have reacted contemptuously to the failure of the Ukrainian attack to knock out Russia’s resupply route over the

Kerch Strait.

But the fact that this symbol of Putin’s restoration of the Russian empire could be struck at all was a severe blow to the Russian president’s self-esteem and security.

Putin knows his war has gone wrong and the hawks are circling. Previously passive public opinion has been shaken by retreats and the need to replace losses with fresh conscripts.

Lashing out with waves of Iranian-made Shahid – “Martyr” – suicide drones is his way of showing that even if he cannot beat the Ukrainian army, he can inflict misery on the civilian population there.

This is all too horribly reminiscent of how Hitler reacted to looming military defeat in 1944.

The Nazi leader took comfort as the Allies approached Germany in the ability of his supersonic V2 missiles to strike London without warning but also without any impact on the British war effort.

Just as a suicide bomb in the Middle East is seen by some as the “weapon of the weak”, Putin’s rain of terror cannot disguise Russia’s retreat on the ground.

Of course, for Ukrainians in the targeted areas there is a limit to how much comfort can be taken from realising that Putin’s fury is a sign of weakness. Yet terror bombing can only reinforce revulsion against Russia.

Hitler carried on firing V2 rockets into 1945, long after his military doom was clear. He was still fantasising about launching long-range versions against New York inside his Berlin bunker.

Putin still has a vast array of nuclear weapons. President Joe Biden has warned of how close Armageddon could be.

Armchair nuclear strategists may be cosily debating whether Putin “is escalating to de-escalate” but there is no sign that the Kremlin is trying to find a compromise solution under cover of a rocket barrage.

Dmitry Medvedev, the “interim” Russian president from 2008-12, who acts as his master’s voice, was demanding regime change in Kyiv after news of the latest airstrikes came in.

Whatever Putin’s wave of terror is supposed to signal, a willingness to compromise is not it. Yet his bluster, fire and fury masks weakness. Won’t a survival instinct kick in even among the Kremlin toadies if Putin threatens to play Samson? (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)