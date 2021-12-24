Hope guides us through the fear and, right now, it’s our crutch to lean on

The warm glow of the Christmas candle in the window has lit up our hearts since time immemorial. It is a proud Irish tradition that speaks to our wish of providing a welcome to the stranger, especially in times of hardship. But more than anything, perhaps, it is a quiet beacon of hope.

In modern times, the candle has been joined by the dazzle of Christmas lights, with this year’s displays across the country all eye-poppingly impressive – a defiant gesture in the face of enveloping darkness.

Amid the uncertainty of our current situation, we cling to hope more than ever before. Hope is what has got our medics through the grinding exhaustion of the endless hours at vaccination centres, their tireless care of the sick in our hospitals, and it is what will get them through this fresh uncertainty as the pandemic takes another twist.

Hope, resilience and courage – these are the gold, frankincense and myrrh of our times, prized above all else amid the uncertainty and fear that dog us.

They are not the gifts we thought we wanted or needed last Christmas. We wanted normality, togetherness and familiarity; we wanted our old lives back; to resume the merry roundabout as if the cycle had never paused. Naturally, we still desperately want these things.

But amid the harsh realities of our situation, we were forced to recalibrate, to re-evaluate, to settle, for now, for whatever togetherness we could salvage in the hope of better days ahead.

Who would have known we were capable of such strength in the face of setback after setback?

Resilience and courage are the twin lifebuoys that kept us afloat when the dark seas of disappointment and hardship threatened to engulf us.

But hope is the shining light at the end of the tunnel that encourages us to keep going a little further. All is not lost.

This Christmas, we are a little older, for sure, as this pandemic drags on without a definite end. A little sadder, yes, in the face of our immense losses. A little wiser, perhaps, because nobody could go unshaped by such trials and tribulations.

Last year, we reassured ourselves that what we were experiencing was a mere blip. Now we just don’t know. There has never been such a year – at least in living memory – when we were so acutely aware that we do not know what lies ahead of us. And maybe that’s just as well.

In the meantime, we have learned to value what we have and to realise that in the end, hope is what unites us as we face another unsettling year together.

Many charities hope the events of the past 18 months will leave a legacy of greater solidarity in our unequal society.

Those of us who have been able to gratefully pass the pandemic amid the comforting surroundings of home have felt like a knife the hardship of those who dwell in emergency accommodation, or those who sleep fearfully on our freezing streets.

The American poet Maya Angelou wrote:

“Into this climate of fear and apprehension, Christmas enters,

Streaming lights of joy, ringing bells of hope

And singing carols of forgiveness high up in the bright air.

The world is encouraged to come away from rancour,

Come the way of friendship.”

And so, we live in fervent hope of brighter days when we can truly be together in friendship, just like old times. And even, perhaps, a little better than we were before.