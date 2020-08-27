| 12.8°C Dublin

Honest, humane and sometimes savage writing - Eugene McCabe's work has been a vital addition to Irish literature

Dermot Bolger

McCabe, who has died aged 90, penned his magnum opus, Death and Nightingales, in 1992

Eugene McCabe was a renowned Irish novelist, short story writer, playwright and television screenwriter Expand

Few major Irish writers deliberately produced so small an output as the late Eugene McCabe, who died today, aged ninety.

His honest, humane and sometimes savage writing has been a vital addition to Irish literature ever since his first play, King of the Castle, provoked controversy during the 1964 Dublin Arts Festival.