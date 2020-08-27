Honest, humane and sometimes savage writing - Eugene McCabe's work has been a vital addition to Irish literature

Few major Irish writers deliberately produced so small an output as the late Eugene McCabe, who died today, aged ninety.

His honest, humane and sometimes savage writing has been a vital addition to Irish literature ever since his first play, King of the Castle, provoked controversy during the 1964 Dublin Arts Festival.

The story of a powerful but infertile farmer who possesses everything except an heir and who tries to persuade a visitor to impregnate his young wife, its shocking honesty caused outrage and protests.

It marked the emergence of a writer unafraid to explore the visible and invisible social, sexual, religious and political fault lines of Irish life – especially life on the powder keg of the Irish border, where he farmed for sixty years.

Although his work was synonymous with the border, he was born in Glasgow before his family returned to Ireland when he was nine. He was educated in Castleknock College and began farming near Clones in the same year as King of the Castle provoked such fury.

Mr McCabe called himself “a farmer who writes and a writer who farms”.

If Patrick Kavanagh needed to leave Monaghan to create the space to honestly write about it, McCabe never bothered to put a safety net between him and the world that his work dissected.

Most books about the Irish border at the height of the Troubles were written from a safe distance. Mr McCabe wrote in a farm that was often under such surveillance that heat-seeking devices on helicopters could tell if he and his hospitable wife Margot had visitors in the house.

In 1992 – after a long, deliberate silence – he produced his magnum opus, 'Death and Nightingales', described by Colm Tóibín, as “one of the great Irish masterpieces of the century” and recently dramatised by BBC Television.

Much historical writing trades in period detail to trigger nostalgia, but Death and Nightingales was as graphic a description of Ulster tensions in 1883 as his controversial earlier works were graphic portrayals of dark tensions in the 1970s.

As a society, we pay lip service to novels but don’t take them seriously like we take television seriously, because television directly enters our homes to challenge our prejudices. Mr McCabe did this with three television plays, Cancer, Heritage and Siege, filmed by RTÉ in the 1970s. They caused outrage for their exploration of sectarian violence and depiction of the cancer of hatred, suspicion and misunderstanding in both communities on the border.

If you felt that a writer’s function was to provide a panacea or poultice to heal a wounded society, then Mr McCabe was not for you. He was too searingly honest to offer sleight-of-hand redemption or well-intentioned appeals for common humanity that might lure us out from our tribal niches of prejudice and bigotry.

Some of his short stories have a slightly dated 1970s feel, but if you blow away the veneer of our shiny modernity, those same entrenched hatreds emerge.

Indeed, he is believed to have stopped writing for a decade following the sectarian assassination of someone upon whom a character in Heritage was based. When he returned it was with a rich late harvest.

Not just with the mastery of Death and Nightingales, but a superb quartet of stories that harrowingly reclaimed, as if glimpsed through a chink of light, four lost voices from the Irish famine. His swansong was a novella, The Love of Sisters. An unflinching exploration of different types of love, it proved a fitting coda to the oeuvre of a great writer.

As a man, Eugene McCabe was warm and intelligent, blessed with a wry wit and rich engagement with life. He had four children, including the actor Ruth McCabe. His presence in Clones and commitment to writing inspired a generation of border writers, including Patrick McCabe and Dermot Healy, who spoke of him with a sense of awe.

It was impossible to leave his company without feeling enriched. He did not seek attention or controversy but was a reticent writer of unflinching honesty and integrity who left behind a small but essential body of work that anyone wishing to understand 20th Century Ireland should read. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.