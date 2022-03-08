Homeowners have a part to play in solving the housing crisis. Stop the Nimbyism and view your property as a privilege not a cash cow

Isaw a funny tweet following the announcement that Nphet is to be wound down and ultimately disbanded. The tweet comprised a cartoon drawing of a hand scratching the word ‘health’ off the Nphet sign and replacing it with the word ‘housing’. It got me thinking about whether a housing emergency team is actually something the country could benefit from. Would having 30 or so experts in housing provision, city planning, and construction help solve what is becoming the largest voting issue of our time?

I’m not sure. One thing that seems to be consistently left out of the debate, like the resident elephant in the room, is that if houses are going to become affordable for people, prices are going to have to come down. And, if prices come down, it follows that people who already own homes are going to have to lose some of the current value of that asset.

That’s the biggest part of the problem as I see it. As long as people are buying houses as assets — things that will appreciate and grow in value, and perhaps cushion the financial strain of their retirement — no one will work to bring down property values. There are more homeowners than there are people looking for homes, and power is always housed with the majority.

I read the Government’s Housing For All plan just to get a true sense of what is being proposed. It’s a noble and ambitious document, in fairness. Its aim, written in a gold font a few pages in, says that: “Everyone in the State should have access to a home to purchase or rent at an affordable price, built to a high standard and in the right place, offering a high quality of life.”

Sounds great, so when can we expect it? When will housing be a media discussion topic of the past?

It’s the largest building programme in the country’s history and it’s promising 312,750 new homes between now and the end of 2030. In the next eight years, the Government has committed to delivering between 33,000 and 40,000 homes a year, every year. I have a rudimentary understanding of economics, mostly gleaned from my Leaving Cert economics teacher and a range of podcasts. Economics and politics seem to agree that the thing that is driving up the price of housing is that demand is towering above supply, and is growing exponentially.

Whenever something is in more supply than demand, the price drops. Cast your mind back to how much shops were charging for a box of masks at the start of the pandemic — it was bananas. Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, shops can’t shift boxes of masks, even with huge discounts. There is no demand. If there were more houses than people to buy them, which is part of the Housing For All plan, prices will naturally come down. This includes the prices of homes currently owner-occupied and whose owners might hope to sell in the future.

The plan is to have new homes delivered in areas that face the biggest issues with affordability at an average price of €250,000. I own a house in one of these areas. I bought it in 2018 and paid more than that for it. Well, I didn’t, the bank did, but I’m paying it back.

If this plan is executed as it’s laid out, the average price of these affordable homes will mean that when I go to sell my house — an ex-council house in the Dublin 7 area — people are not going to choose to pay more than that price for mine. Why would they?

We have to reconcile the fact that we all have a part to play in solving this crisis. By accepting and welcoming a depreciation in the value of our homes and not objecting to developments in our areas, we can make great strides to supporting home ownership and increasing affordability for the thousands of people, largely millennials, who have been locked out of the housing market because of a pattern of under-investment from previous governments.

We need to move past this attitude of ‘not in my backyard’. People opposing planning permission for developments that might alter their view, encroach on the leafiness of their suburb, or decrease the competition for property in their postcode are causing the exact problems we all know need to be tackled. These attitudes show us that once people have a house, they close the door and stop caring about other people trying to get on the ladder. Can we start seeing homes as places to live and stop seeing them as future cash cows?