| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Homeowners have a part to play in solving the housing crisis. Stop the Nimbyism and view your property as a privilege not a cash cow

Stefanie Preissner

&quot;Would having 30 or so experts in housing provision, city planning, and construction help solve what is becoming the largest voting issue of our time?&quot; Life columnist Stefanie Preissner Expand
We have to reconcile the fact that we all have a part to play in solving this crisis. Expand

Close

&quot;Would having 30 or so experts in housing provision, city planning, and construction help solve what is becoming the largest voting issue of our time?&quot; Life columnist Stefanie Preissner

"Would having 30 or so experts in housing provision, city planning, and construction help solve what is becoming the largest voting issue of our time?" Life columnist Stefanie Preissner

We have to reconcile the fact that we all have a part to play in solving this crisis.

We have to reconcile the fact that we all have a part to play in solving this crisis.

/

"Would having 30 or so experts in housing provision, city planning, and construction help solve what is becoming the largest voting issue of our time?" Life columnist Stefanie Preissner

Isaw a funny tweet following the announcement that Nphet is to be wound down and ultimately disbanded. The tweet comprised a cartoon drawing of a hand scratching the word ‘health’ off the Nphet sign and replacing it with the word ‘housing’. It got me thinking about whether a housing emergency team is actually something the country could benefit from. Would having 30 or so experts in housing provision, city planning, and construction help solve what is becoming the largest voting issue of our time?

I’m not sure. One thing that seems to be consistently left out of the debate, like the resident elephant in the room, is that if houses are going to become affordable for people, prices are going to have to come down. And, if prices come down, it follows that people who already own homes are going to have to lose some of the current value of that asset.  

Most Watched

Privacy