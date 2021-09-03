| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Home truths – why deeds count for little in the war of words over Dublin addresses

The Luas bridge in the south Dublin suburb of Milltown which straddles Dublin 6 and Dublin 14. Keyboard warriors often claim the D14 residents &ldquo;don&rsquo;t really live in Milltown&rdquo;. Expand

Close

The Luas bridge in the south Dublin suburb of Milltown which straddles Dublin 6 and Dublin 14. Keyboard warriors often claim the D14 residents &ldquo;don&rsquo;t really live in Milltown&rdquo;.

The Luas bridge in the south Dublin suburb of Milltown which straddles Dublin 6 and Dublin 14. Keyboard warriors often claim the D14 residents “don’t really live in Milltown”.

The Luas bridge in the south Dublin suburb of Milltown which straddles Dublin 6 and Dublin 14. Keyboard warriors often claim the D14 residents “don’t really live in Milltown”.

Mark Keenan Twitter Email

For the last two decades I have been lying to people about my address.

If asked, I say I live in Kimmage. I don’t. But when I have to fill out forms I write: Terenure, Dublin 12.

This is my correct townland address, as per state land registry maps, and as listed on the deeds of my house. And the D12 postcode is correct for the purpose of receiving letters and parcels.

Most Watched

Privacy