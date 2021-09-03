Home truths – why deeds count for little in the war of words over Dublin addresses

For the last two decades I have been lying to people about my address.

If asked, I say I live in Kimmage. I don’t. But when I have to fill out forms I write: Terenure, Dublin 12.

This is my correct townland address, as per state land registry maps, and as listed on the deeds of my house. And the D12 postcode is correct for the purpose of receiving letters and parcels.

My house was post coded Dublin 6W when I bought it 21 years ago. The post office changed the code one year after I moved in. We joined the Terenure residents who had already been assigned the D12 post code in the 1980s.

Terenure was all D6 until the 1980s when some parts of the townland were split into D6W and D12. In my case, 2001 saw one half of my estate retain the D6W code while our half was recoded D12. And with that, An Post ditched us into years of grief.

Fast food firms wouldn’t deliver. The nearest D6W branches told us to call the D12 branches and vice versa. Our nearest garda station told us we were now in the D12 jurisdiction. The latter told us no. If we needed new passport applications stamped, we were sent in circles back and forth.

Our kids went into school limbo. The D6W schools said ours were no longer eligible by catchment and the D12 schools wouldn’t take them either. As residents we had to lobby politicians to persuade one school only to take our kids in an area which has five schools closer.

There was the obvious financial hit. Our homes devalued overnight. Identical houses, 50 metres away in the same estate, sell for €50k more with the D6W code. I can see my old polling station from my window, but I have to vote miles away. Our old sorting office is around the corner, but since the switch, parcels are collected two miles away.

And I’ve no problem with the D12 postal area whatsoever.

The reason I lie about my address is the general grief from people who simply don’t believe me, nor the other hundreds of homeowners in Terenure D12, that this IS our address.

For years, opinionated types on social media have continually told us otherwise. The same type that declare there’s no D14 homes in Milltown, that people who do live in Glasnevin (and have the deeds to prove it) really live in Ballymun, that owners of newer homes in Dublin 18 are Foxrock wannabees and that Leeson Street residents with a Donnybrook address are deluded saddos.

So filling out forms at counters leads to eyebrow raising, mild pooh-poohing and even to hostility. Mild mannered bank tellers and travel agents become spiky. The insinuation is that I am being “snobby” simply for using my correct address. Were it my old 6W, I’d have no such grief.

Online opinion on Dublin addresses boundaries has influenced views hugely in a number of locations, not just in ours. As with many social media melees, the popular view often prevails above of what is provably correct. And then that popular view is picked up generally.

The latest ruckus was a spat at the weekend on Twitter between Ciaran Mulqueen of Crazy House Prices (Instagram) and Keith Lowe of the well known Dublin estate agency DNG. Mulqueen highlighted a home in Terenure, D12 which appeared erroneously on a property portal as being located in D6. Mulqueen also accused DNG of incorrect use of the Terenure townland.

First off, the postcode was indeed wrong. But the agency could show it had advertised it elsewhere as D12. It had entered details for D12 to two portals.

But while one ran the correct version, the other (which has no D12 Terenure category in its drop down menus), appears to have altered it on auto. It doesn’t allow entry of Terenure, D12. The agent said he had requested that the portal amend the postcode error. Later the portal did make that change.

Mulqueen was right there. But not on the townland. At the same time, Lowe offered to show Mulqueen the vesting certificate issued by Land Registry as proof that the property had the Terenure townland registered on its deeds.

But this wasn’t enough for the social media man who ignored the offer of hard evidence but instead called for “a bit of honesty,” adding that calling this area Terenure, was akin to him “sticking a Mercedes badge on his Renault.” Then the mobbing started.

Insinuating someone is being dishonest on a public forum in the face of hard proof that says otherwise is potentially libellous; legally actionable by the agency but also the home owner.

And a quick search of An Post’s Correct Address Checker service online would have shown Mulqueen that the home in question is in indeed in Terenure.

But if he won’t accept documented proof like vesting certificates from land registry, what does it take to correctly badge Ciaran’s car for him? And to satisfy the legions of online address warriors who regularly ridule homeowners who place wholly correct ‘for sale’ listings?

Residents of one estate in D12 got so frustrated in reaction to the endless derision over years that they paid to have their address ‘set in stone’ with a masonry marker now featuring the Terenure townland.

In contrast, residents (including myself) are guilty by reinforcement, by lying en masse for the sake of an easy life. We say we live in Kimmage, or Perrystown. We are codding people so they don’t think we are codding them.

It’s not a storm in a teacup because owners in many other Dublin locations, (particularly on townland borders), have become targets through the last 10 years of what I call social media address stripping.

Popular threads “re-address” neighbourhoods and streets via online juries of talking heads; based on opinion rather than evidence. Later, agents, portals, media and home owners, actually pick up that view — either out of laziness or out of just not wanting to stick their heads over the parapet.

Address wars have always boiled all over Dublin. The big difference versus 20 years ago is that now these debates are (a) being driven by mobbing opinon on social media and (b) the snobbery is of the “push” rather than “pull” variety — there are now more people trying to strip addresses from those who legitimately have them, than those trying to cod us into believing they live some place they don’t.

Gentrification brought new arrivals to old locations, who later started claiming that established residents in fringe areas within the old townland borders, were not in fact within the lines.

Denouncing these outliers on social media as address fakers, helps makes the core location more exclusive. Gradually, more take on that social media received view, and soon the waters of general public opinion blur; especially in locations with minority postccodes for the townland.

Milltown is the perfect example. It straddles both sides of the River Dodder in Dublin 6 and Dublin 14 (yes it does!). It gentrified in the 1990s. But soon wealthier blow-ins were asserting that longstanding owners of modest mill worker cottages and old corpo homes on the D14 side of the river “didn’t really live in Milltown.”

Over time the acceptance of this view has grown to the point that some estate agencies have refused to list D14 Milltown properties as Milltown.

Why? Did the medieval millers and mill workers who first made its name, build their mill wheels and homes exclusively on the D6 side of the river? Of course they didn’t. Vocal social media has attacked legit Blackrock address holders on the Stillorgan side and Glasnevin deed holders are told they’re elsewhere when they’re not.

But if residents lie for a quiet life, and portals and agents acquiesce; then the winners will be those with the keyboards and shallow words; not the deeds.