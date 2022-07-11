Hoisting sails again as Cork Week catches a full breeze after four-year absence

That old expression popular in the nautical world, “A bad day sailing is better than a good day at work” will be in full display along the southern coastline this week. After a four-year absence, Cork Week once again casts off its mooring line to the deep content of a thousand sailors itching to throw shapes on the water.

While landlubbers might count down the days to Electric Picnic or the Galway Races, that fraternity distinguishable by rubber boots and wind-bleached faces will proudly stalk the gangplanks as the ‘craic of Crosshaven’ catches a full breeze.

If summer rentals are taken as a measure of success, then the triumph of Cork Week 2022 is already assured. In many a coastal town this bi-annual maritime migration has booked out every available B&B and hotel.

Over the years, decent houses have commanded such a premium that many families decamp to St Tropez or the Costa Smerelda, and still return to pocket a tidy profit. In the pre-pandemic years, up to 80,000 people descended on towns like Crosshaven, Kinsale and Carrigaline, floating an estimated €10m bonanza everywhere from restaurants to retail outlets.

Attracting a naval stew of salty seadogs, preening princesses and curious gawkers, the marquee village pumping out music, barbeques and late-night bars offers an endurance test where daylight sailing skills collide head-on with liver capacity when the sun goes down.

As the reggae anthem Don’t Worry, Be Happy throbs to an already converted multitude, knowing your spinnaker from your starboard becomes academic in the dazzle of a midnight glitter-ball.

And it’s not just Irish sailors who have harkened to how quickly a favourable wind can sweep away the frustrations daily life, with boats – nobody calls them yachts – from the EU, US, Antigua, Hong Kong, Australia and South Africa unfurling their sails along the Cork coast.

Challenging waters, a legendary local welcome and, of course, the indefinable magic of ‘the craic’ has cast an enduring spell upon the international sailing fraternity.

The fun aspect has contributed enormously to the Cork Week success, flowing easily from the Irish gift of instant friendship allied to the egalitarian nature of sailing’s modern face.

Much of the attraction stems from Ratty’s instruction to Mole in The Wind In The Willows: “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

I remember one particular early morning a decade ago, motoring down to one of the many coastal viewing points, and gazing upon the wonder of 700 boats under full sail emerging from the harbour just as a glorious shaft of sunlight caught the glittering spectacle.

As we sipped flutes of bubbly in the silence, the real world a million miles away, John Masefield’s poetic observation never seemed more apt: “I must go down to the sea again, to the lonely sea and the sky. And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by."