‘Hit and hope’ Covid strategy is missing Nphet’s moving targets

The ongoing withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan shows initial successes are often meaningless in the long term.

Operation Enduring Freedom, launched in late 2001, might have seemed a success at the time, but 20 years later it’s clear the problem was that the Western allies knew how to start a war but didn’t really know how it was going to end. There was an element of hit and hope.

With Covid, we’ve been using hit and hope. Living with the virus might be best characterised as a “wait, see and hope” strategy. To an extent, this was inevitable. We knew so little, and all you could do was sit tight, see if you could learn something more and hope to hear good news.

At the start, we were told to take “two weeks to flatten the curve” to save the hospitals from being overwhelmed. Then we were asked to sit it out for a few more weeks. Last summer, we were asked to holiday at home. Fast-forward a year and many of us are still here.

Of course, that wasn’t an actual strategy. A strategy involves identifying a problem and figuring out ways to remove any obstacles.

When it is a good strategy, the reason for success later seems simple and obvious. When the young and inexperienced David took on the huge and strong Goliath, David discarded his armour and used his speed and agility to get close enough to target Goliath’s weak spot, his head. Easy.

New Zealand and Australia tried to follow an actual strategy: elimination. While it seemed to be working — even if it was at the cost of isolating itself from the rest of the world — that strategy is under severe strain now that the Delta variant has taken hold.

Nor was it ever clear how it was going to end for them. Short of isolating themselves for ever — which has been shown to be impossible — the idea might have been to vaccinate the countries very quickly and then gradually open up.

One of their failures is in the area of vaccination, which is slow because of hesitancy.

It’s clear the strategy has to have an endgame for it to work.

Ireland’s “wait, see, and hope” approach had some of its prayers answered when a vaccine was developed more quickly than anyone could have reasonably expected, which handed the Government an exit strategy.

After a set of rules more restrictive than most other European countries, Ireland was slow to ease off on them. Even now, simple activities such as bingo are still banned.

Part of the Government’s ‘strategy’ involves continual promises of opening up followed by an appeal to wait a few more weeks.

We should not be shocked when Nphet has again said we should wait another month before a further relaxation.

In March, Nphet told us to “pull back” and hold on a few more weeks. In April, we were told we were “not there yet”.

It was June before outdoor hospitality opened; then, just when we thought we might get back into a pub, Nphet recommended a delay of at least two weeks.

It got three weeks on the back of modelling that predicted catastrophic numbers of up to 2,000 deaths over the summer.

Those models were wrong. We have had a big number of cases, around 2,000 a day for most of Aug-ust. Nphet’s pessimistic models suggested we should now be at 6,000 or more daily cases and rising, but that hasn’t happened. In fact, the case numbers are steady.

The assumptions on deaths were so far out they could only have been used in order to engineer figures that would allow Nphet to call for a few more weeks again.

The models assumed a case fatality rate of over 0.3pc, which was much higher than what was then being observed in the UK and about three times what we are now finding in Ireland.

So, the number of deaths we’re recording now is below even Nphet’s optimistic model, even though the earlier case numbers suggested we should be on the pessimistic path.

Yet still they want more caution. Nphet wants 90pc of all over-16s to be vaccinated — something it had never indicated before — for the further easing of restrictions to happen.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says we shouldn’t be too concerned about a specific number because “we’re getting there”, which suggests the Government is tiring of Nphet’s moving targets.

The Government’s big success has been the vaccination programme, which shows people are taking responsibility for their own health.

Some vaccinated people still seem genuinely terrified by the virus, but they won’t be helped by continued restrictions on the rest of us for “a few more weeks”.