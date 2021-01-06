History teaches us that there is rarely ‘a good time’ for a leadership coup

There is an old joke about a magician cum ventriloquist who worked the ocean liners. His magic was a bit ropey, so his main trope was a bolshie parrot perched on his shoulder giving very scathing commentaries on his attempts at sleight of hand.

Then one calamitous night in April 1912, as a particularly notorious ocean liner went glug, glug, glug in the freezing North Atlantic, the magician had disappeared. Only the bolshie parrot was left, perched on the Titanic’s rails repeatedly asking: “Now how did he do that?”

And the political relevance of that ancient gag? Well, think back to early February last year, and recall the outcome of a very disappointing election for both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, and some surprise happy times for Mary Lou McDonald.

If you park some of the ballyhoo and focus on hard percentages of party performance in that election just 11 months ago, you find Sinn Féin – in a first since 1918, and in a vastly different manifestation – coming home in first place with almost 25pc.

Some small honour was saved with Fianna Fáil returning the largest number of TDs and on just over 22pc. The point to remember here is that Micheál Martin’s party – for all their many woes – were still ahead of Fine Gael, who were on under 21pc and lowest of the three in both vote and Dáil seat share.

In the torrid Covid- and Brexit-ridden months since the general election on February 8 last, Micheál Martin’s party has gone slip-sliding down the popularity ratings, while Sinn Féin has held its own or built further. But the real rub is that Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar have become a soaraway opinion-polling success.

Please disregard many politicians’ public disdain for political surveys – they actually set their clocks by them oftentimes. Note also that politicians can regularly pick’n’mix poll results, playing up better ones and explaining away less favourable data.

Just hold one important thought: the trend of opinion polls for months signals that Fianna Fáil are in the doldrums. Talk to many backbenchers, and even some junior ministers, and you get a distinct vibe of poor morale, frustration and anxiety about the future.

Granted, Micheál Martin has made a leader’s career in the decade since January 2011 of gainsaying potentially demoralising opinion poll predictions. Granted also, that he has already laid to rest the hoodoo claims he would become the first Fianna Fáil leader never to be Taoiseach. Further granted is that there are some very disenchanted people on Fianna Fáil’s backbenches.

But even factoring in those mitigations, both Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil – despite making it to Government Buildings – have gone seriously backwards in the past year. Many party stalwarts, who grew up on the expectation their party would always prosper amid whatever changes came their way, fear this trend could be terminal.

Dedicated Fianna Fáil people had always believed that paler, more sluggish imitation – Fine Gael – was the one in peril of existence. Now they fear Micheál Martin could become the last Fianna Fáil Taoiseach.

Some militant “anti-Micheálists” will actually tell you Covid-19 is Mr Martin’s ‘odd friend’. They will tell you he is not insulated from a leadership coup by being Taoiseach. They will add that if Covid numbers levelled out, you could see a tilt against him in the coming months.

There is a sense that, like the bolshie parrot on the Titanic rails, these disenchanted ‘Soldiers of Destiny’ are pondering their fate over the past year and asking disgustedly: “Now how did he do that?”

Apart from thinking on the unfairness and mercilessness of modern politics, Mr Martin and his supporters can with justification reflect that now is really not the time to air such rebellious mutterings. That sentiment has resonance far beyond the ranks of Fianna Fáil, where there is tut-tutting amid Covid-19 and its ravages.

Here, just pragmatically note two things: first, such sentiments are an asset for the Taoiseach and his backers; and second, politics is politics, and will go on amid many other happenings.

Recent history teaches us there is rarely an ideal time for a leadership heave. All through the 1980s, as the Irish economy teetered, we watched Fianna Fáil tear itself apart over Charlie Haughey’s leadership. Across the water just a year ago, as Brexit threatened hundreds of thousands of jobs, the Tories went at each other viciously.