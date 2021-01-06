| 1.6°C Dublin

History teaches us that there is rarely ‘a good time’ for a leadership coup

John Downing

Covid is Mr Martin's 'odd friend'. Photo: Julien Behal

Covid is Mr Martin’s ‘odd friend’. Photo: Julien Behal

There is an old joke about a magician cum ventriloquist who worked the ocean liners. His magic was a bit ropey, so his main trope was a bolshie parrot perched on his shoulder giving very scathing commentaries on his attempts at sleight of hand.

Then one calamitous night in April 1912, as a particularly notorious ocean liner went glug, glug, glug in the freezing North Atlantic, the magician had disappeared. Only the bolshie parrot was left, perched on the Titanic’s rails repeatedly asking: “Now how did he do that?”

And the political relevance of that ancient gag? Well, think back to early February last year, and recall the outcome of a very disappointing election for both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, and some surprise happy times for Mary Lou McDonald.

