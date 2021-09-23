| 15.2°C Dublin

History of big events can be found in the smallest items

Roslyn Dee

Michael Collins's walking stick is up for auction. Photo: Central Press

Michael Collins's walking stick is up for auction. Photo: Central Press

It was the silver cigarette case that kept drawing me back. Twice I walked away from the glass display case in the National Museum and twice I went back.

I just kept staring at it, peering down through the thin layer of glass that lay between me and that distinctive piece of silver that had once belonged to Major John MacBride.

There it was  right before my eyes; the silver case MacBride had held so many times in his own hands. It even had a scrawled inscription inside, written by him. Just four lines, it really said it all: “25th April, 1916. Major John MacBride. For Irelands honor. 25/4/16.”

