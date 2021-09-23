History of big events can be found in the smallest items

It was the silver cigarette case that kept drawing me back. Twice I walked away from the glass display case in the National Museum and twice I went back.

I just kept staring at it, peering down through the thin layer of glass that lay between me and that distinctive piece of silver that had once belonged to Major John MacBride.

There it was right before my eyes; the silver case MacBride had held so many times in his own hands. It even had a scrawled inscription inside, written by him. Just four lines, it really said it all: “25th April, 1916. Major John MacBride. For Irelands honor. 25/4/16.”

That’s exactly as it appeared, minus the apostrophe, and no sign of the letter “u” in honour. I found it fascinating he repeated the date as if for added emphasis; it certainly stressed the importance of what was actually the last Tuesday in April 1916 and was of such great significance because it was the second day of the Easter Rising.

To see that cigarette case that day a few years ago now on a leisurely Saturday morning spent wandering around the “1916: Proclaiming A Republic” exhibition at Collins Barracks was to experience history up close and personal, the 1916 Rising suddenly viscerally present again.

For it is in the personal, after all, that history is so often writ most real.

I recall feeling that tingle-down-the-spine sensation in similar circumstances over the years, like on the afternoon I stood in Mahatma Gandhi’s house in Mumbai, my attention totally focused on the spinning wheel in the corner of one room, a wooden wheel I knew Gandhi’s hands had lovingly touched.

Personal objects are just that – personal. Like the silver-topped walking stick that once graced the hands of Michael Collins and which, next week, is expected to sell for around €12,000 at auction. Worth every cent, I say.

For whether it’s an item that belonged to one of our loved ones or to someone who left their mark on history, the effect is the same: it transports us to another time; it brings them alive again.

All summer I’ve worn my late husband’s Panama hat, and whenever I catch a glimpse of myself in a shop window the memories come flooding back like projected images in an old-fashioned slide show.

There’s the day he bought it, trying to do a deal with the stallholder at the Saturday morning market near the Hotel de Ville in Paris. Then that image fades and there he is again, a few years later on a particularly hot summer’s day, dressed in khaki shorts and a yellow T-shirt, the Panama hat pushed right back off his forehead as he tucks into one of the great pleasures of his life, Italian ice-cream.

It’s the hat that does it; pulls up the past and makes it present.

It’s why memorabilia is such a thriving industry and it’s why, in a few days’ time, someone will become not just the proud owner of Michael Collins’s walking stick, but also a keeper of his historical flame.

Whatever about the cost of the item in question, it’s that guardian-of-history mantle that is truly priceless.