History can teach us – if we let it

My father was nine when the Auxies burned a huge hole in Cork city centre on December 11, 1920.

The infamous fire left a five-acre gap in the streetscape where its most elegant stores like Munster Arcade and Cash’s used to be.

Stark photographs remind us of the destruction those mercenary thugs left in their wake.

It looked like one of those images that had shocked the world when the Kaiser strutted through Belgium a handful of years earlier. That wasn’t lost on London at the time, conscious always of public opinion at home and, and as tellingly, in Washington.

Montgomery – later to earn his spurs at Alamein – served in Cork during the War of Independence and wrote in 1923 that he reckoned Cromwell or the Germans would have sorted the rebel riff-raff in a very short time.

But if dear old Monty thought he was fighting with one hand tied behind his back it was obvious the Auxies and Tans felt no such call of restraint.

My father watched the smoke rise off the smouldering ruins the morning after from his home less than a mile away.

An only child at home with his mother, it must have been a traumatic time, not that he ever said.

That was 100 years ago last week and it was commemorated with the sort of reverence and respect it deserved. In a city with a lot of history, and never shy about boasting about a lot it, last week was a time to reflect on one of its darker moments.

History doesn’t tell us stories from the past just for the sake of it, but so we can learn something. Most people see it that way. They’ll read about the mindless arson and terror, perhaps watch a few old clips, reflect and move on.

Regurgitating historic moments simply to pick at old sores and renew century-old enmities is worse than a waste of everyone’s time. But there’s a lot of it about.

Just like with Brexit and its brand of ultra-nationalism, and the tragicomic nativism of Trump, the sort of base Irish nationalism in the ether here is both inexplicable and depressing.

The first whiff of this regression was over the commemoration of the RIC at the beginning of this year.

The same sort of people are now making all their usual shrill noises after last week’s commemoration, desperately trying to take ownership of something they don’t even understand.

All they really want is to turn it into another excuse for more of this comic-book anti-Brit knuckle-dragging.

My father lived through it and didn’t have an Anglophobic bone in his body. They might learn something from that, though it is doubtful they are capable of ever learning anything.

Soggy beast arrives to light up our Christmas

Expand Close Christmas magic: 'Once it was dressed, baubled and lit with twinkly lights I’d have to admit it looked the part' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christmas magic: 'Once it was dressed, baubled and lit with twinkly lights I’d have to admit it looked the part'

When I answered the doorbell there it was. A massive, soggy beast of a thing that fell into my arms. It was like being hugged by the creature from the green lagoon.

It was bucketing down rain and the guy delivering our tree wasn’t hanging about. So it was just me and this floppy, eight-foot conifer that was nearly as wide as it was tall and a few ounces shy of the optimum weight for a sumo wrestler.

I eventually managed to heave the dripping monster into place. Once it was dressed, baubled and lit with twinkly lights, I have to admit it looked the part.

So all’s well that ends well. Except it blocks all daylight from the room and only two people can watch the telly at any given time. Christmas, hey? You couldn’t be up to it.