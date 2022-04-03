Help! I’m being ghosted by my builder, but I’m so grateful I have a home to improve

He has left my husband and me blue-ticked for days now. It’s a torment. We just want to see him, hear from him — anything! Is he unnerved by the two of us (my husband and me) pursuing him at the same time?

We know he’s busy, and we don’t want to seem desperate. The agony of unrequited obsession is hard to soothe. We just want to know if he’s OK. We just want to know if he’s thinking about us as much as we’re thinking about him. We just want to know if we should order the tiles for the bathroom.

That’s right, we are being ghosted by our builder. It all began a year ago, the first time he agreed to see us. He should never have let us into his sphere. I’m sure he rues the day he gave us his mobile number.

It was the summer of 2021 and our little triad was in the first flush of a friendship. Like the beginning of any new relationship, we were nervous of each other. On the first date, we invited him to our house to take a look around. My husband and I were coquettish — I was flipping my hair and my husband (who has less) was fluffing his.

Like any newly acquainted couple, we tried to hint at our plans and hopes for the future without scaring him off. However, instead of the usual questions (Any plans for a family? Where do you see yourself living?), we were asking about rerouting the gas pipes and delicately trying to feel out whether or not he could be persuaded to have a look at the garden while he was here.

He left, and my husband and I dissected his every utterance. He liked the place, right? He liked us? Do you think I came on too strong? No, no you were fine. Do you think I looked OK?

Did you notice, when he was taking measurements, he seemed a little disappointed with the size? Did he think we had only posted photos of the best angles? Does he feel like we lied? Did we housefish him?

Our job was small (fitting an eight-foot galley kitchen) and, from the start, we worried that we would struggle to hold his interest. Anything could happen. An interior atrium in a generous Georgian terrace. A light-filled extension in a 1940s semi-d. We were on edge all the time, comparing ourselves to these other potential projects that would come along, batting their eyelashes and flaunting their pert dormer windows, ready to steal him away from us.

Like many people who have perpetrated their needy, suffocating love on an unwilling recipient, we probably played a role in the downward spiral of the relationship. Maybe we pushed him away with our incessant calling, email and texting? It became clear that we were trapped in a stage worse then the friend zone. He was clearly trying to keep us in the purely professional, transactional zone, holding us at bay with proposed timelines and promises of ‘pencilling us in’.

Then the customary unrequited relationship death knell came — that moment when a crush, in a bid to disengage from your pet-boiling mania, starts suggesting friends of theirs you might ‘hit it off with’. To our devastation, he began to make vague references to other contractors required for the build. “But we only want you!” We held back our wailing. We wanted to be the cool clients. Laid-back, relaxed, not clingy.

“I’ll still be involved in the work,” he made reassuring noises. “I’ll have a foreman on site and I’ll be getting someone in to do the electrics.”

It was obvious. He was pawning us off. He clearly didn’t see us as a long-term prospect. We were a fling and nothing more. In more rational moments, we did allow that it was a very small job.

Friends and family tried to console us. If you’ve ever had a friend going through a break-up, you undoubtedly know the Herculean efforts it takes to not tell them to cop on. My mother wasn’t arsed with empathy. To be fair, we needed a slap. “Builders are notoriously withholding,” she advised me. “They treat you mean to keep you keen. He’ll come back to you. There is a pandemic on, and worldwide shortages of building supplies. Ye’re bloody lucky to have a house to be putting a kitchen in.”

The fact that she was correct in every aspect finally got through our bullshit. And once we chilled out, the builder did, in fact, come back to us. And we’re bloody lucky to have him — he’s the best, and we’re so grateful to have this home he’s improving for us.