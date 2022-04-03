| -2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Help! I’m being ghosted by my builder, but I’m so grateful I have a home to improve

Sophie White

&quot;Like the beginning of any new relationship, we were nervous of each other. On the first date, we invited him to our house to take a look around.&quot; Expand
&quot;It became clear that we were trapped in a stage worse then the friend zone. He was clearly trying to keep us in the purely professional, transactional zone, holding us at bay with proposed timelines and promises of &lsquo;pencilling us in&rsquo;.&quot; Expand

Close

&quot;Like the beginning of any new relationship, we were nervous of each other. On the first date, we invited him to our house to take a look around.&quot;

"Like the beginning of any new relationship, we were nervous of each other. On the first date, we invited him to our house to take a look around."

&quot;It became clear that we were trapped in a stage worse then the friend zone. He was clearly trying to keep us in the purely professional, transactional zone, holding us at bay with proposed timelines and promises of &lsquo;pencilling us in&rsquo;.&quot;

"It became clear that we were trapped in a stage worse then the friend zone. He was clearly trying to keep us in the purely professional, transactional zone, holding us at bay with proposed timelines and promises of ‘pencilling us in’."

/

"Like the beginning of any new relationship, we were nervous of each other. On the first date, we invited him to our house to take a look around."

He has left my husband and me blue-ticked for days now. It’s a torment. We just want to see him, hear from him — anything! Is he unnerved by the two of us (my husband and me) pursuing him at the same time?

We know he’s busy, and we don’t want to seem desperate. The agony of unrequited obsession is hard to soothe. We just want to know if he’s OK. We just want to know if he’s thinking about us as much as we’re thinking about him. We just want to know if we should order the tiles for the bathroom.

Most Watched

Privacy