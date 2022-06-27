Helen McEntee’s parish pump playact on experts is unworthy of a Cabinet minister

It was standing room only in the Newgrange Hotel. A woman arrived using a crutch and wearing a visor mask. A steward rushed to add a seat for her near the front. Brigid Quinn from Navan came along to explain how she had multiple conditions, the latest being a heart attack , and to express her concerns about plans to downgrade the local hospital’s emergency department. “I need that hospital vitally,” she said.

Deirdre Butler from Kells explained how treatment for an injury had saved her life. “Only for Navan, I would not be here. If I had to get to Drogheda, I would be dead,” she said. She drew laughter when she joked that the vets be brought in to help in the health service: “A dog would be treated sooner than a patient in an A&E.”

Carina Macari from Navan came along as her husband, Antonio, has been receiving treatment in Navan and she was concerned about other people not receiving care. “The downgrading has started already,” she felt. Similar worries were expressed by others among 180 people at the meeting last Monday night. All are concerned about plans to downgrade the emergency department at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan from next week to a Medical Assessment Unit.

In a bizarre incident, HSE management was briefing local TDs on the changes, while Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was running around saying no decision had been taken by Government. The lads running the health service don’t even bother telling this minister what they’re up to any more.

The all-star top table at the meeting was provided by Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald and health spokesperson David Cullinane, who are backing the campaign to ‘Save Navan Hospital’, rather than making the ED at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda the destination for any serious cases.

Cullinane cited the example of the ongoing crisis at University Hospital Limerick beginning with the closure of A&Es in Nenagh, in Tipperary, and Ennis in Clare, which has resulted in a “single point of failure”. “Does anyone want that to happen in this region,” he said, rhetorically.

Emotions are running high. A public meeting will take place this week, with a rally in a fortnight’s time. “There is nothing more powerful in the world than a community that stands together,” McDonald said.

The clinical experts say 2,000 people a year arrive at Navan who could be at serious risk because the specialist care they need is not available. The counterpoint is the capacity is not available in Drogheda to take on these cases.

Sinn Féin will justifiably be accused of promising everything, but the political figure being quoted to back up the argument against the reforms is Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who has been openly criticising the move as a local Fine Gael TD for Meath East and “member of

Government”.

What McEntee’s initial statement failed to acknowledge was the medical experts’ concerns about Navan. She was too busy talking about “people in Meath having to attend emergency services outside the county”.

Within the county, the clinical director of Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan Dr Gerry McEntee says the hospital’s emergency department is not safe for critically ill patients and does not provide them with the “best chance of survival”. He has pulled on the county jersey. Dr McEntee is a two-time All-Ireland football medal winner with Meath, the midfield dynamo with Sean Boylan’s teak-tough team of the late 1980s. But he’s also a highly regarded surgeon and medical consultant.

Now it’s a cheap dig to say Helen McEntee is the niece of Gerry McEntee. So what? The family relationship is a touch of drama but it’s irrelevant.

What is pertinent though is for a Cabinet minister not to emphasise the expert advice. The political and medical policy is to close emergency services in smaller hospitals because of safety concerns around staffing, specialism and low throughput of patients. Well able to look after himself, Gerry McEntee has put it up to the politicians to explain to people why the clinical advice should not be acted upon.

“Politicians may not agree with me, but who are people going to believe – the staff who are dealing with the issue day in and day out, or the politicians who say we are wrong?” he asked on RTÉ Radio’s News at One.

A level three or level four hospital has the essential critical care services, and Navan is not in that category and won’t be either. It’s a local hospital with fine staff, not a centre of excellence.

Helen McEntee has belatedly acknowledged in the Dáil last week that she does not doubt “the genuine clinical concern”, but she hasn’t exactly been shouting it from the rooftops.

It’s not just Dr Gerry McEntee and the HSE warning about the safety of the hospital. The star-studded Sinn Féin line-up got struck dumb when Dr Niall McGuire, a local GP in Navan and head of the county’s branch of the Irish College of General Practitioners, presented what he called “a slightly more nuanced view”.

After being involved in the previous campaigns for Navan, he says he is now a convert to the idea that Navan emergency department should close as it “is not safe” for patients. Despite heckling from the crowd, he outlined his concerns and why he had arrived at this view.

The following afternoon in the Dáil chamber, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was musing about the fault lines between medical and political considerations in the south-east. He says clinical expertise has been the driver of healthcare reform over the past 20 years “and has occasioned courageous political decisions” with regard to modernising healthcare service in this country.

“Politics likes to ignore the harsh advice that comes from the bodies that set the various standards,” he said.

“No politician wants to close anything in any hospital. I have never come across a politician who willingly says that he or she wants to close a given service. However, the politicians of the parties of successive governments receive advice as to what is optimal with regard to patient safety in given locations.”

The Taoiseach was in the wrong place. He needs to make that “courageous political decision” speech around the Cabinet table.

When local people need assurance, direction and leadership, all they get is pulling on the local jersey from their politicians in Government. Helen McEntee’s parish pump ignoring of experts is unworthy of a Cabinet minister.