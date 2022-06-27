| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Helen McEntee’s parish pump playact on experts is unworthy of a Cabinet minister

Fionnán Sheahan

Justice Minister Helen McEntee backed the hospital, but was quiet on medical concerns. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Close

Justice Minister Helen McEntee backed the hospital, but was quiet on medical concerns. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Justice Minister Helen McEntee backed the hospital, but was quiet on medical concerns. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Justice Minister Helen McEntee backed the hospital, but was quiet on medical concerns. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

It was standing room only in the Newgrange Hotel. A woman arrived using a crutch and wearing a visor mask. A steward rushed to add a seat for her near the front. Brigid Quinn from Navan came along to explain how she had multiple conditions, the latest being a heart attack , and to express her concerns about plans to downgrade the local hospital’s emergency department. “I need that hospital vitally,” she said.

Deirdre Butler from Kells explained how treatment for an injury had saved her life. “Only for Navan, I would not be here. If I had to get to Drogheda, I would be dead,” she said. She drew laughter when she joked that the vets be brought in to help in the health service: “A dog would be treated sooner than a patient in an A&E.”

Most Watched

Privacy