Health chiefs need to realise journalists asking hard questions does not damage the national effort

Kevin Doyle

A ‘green jersey’ agenda can only be supported if those in power are not using it to try muzzle the media

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. (Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin) Expand

GOOD journalists will spend most of their working lives asking questions.

Some of these questions will lead to news stories, most will not. But the information gathered along the way helps build up a valuable understanding of a situation, its background and what might happen next.

Throughout the past year our leaders have faced endless questions over their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequences their decisions have on our everyday lives.

