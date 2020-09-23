| 11.8°C Dublin

Haymakers galore on a Dáil day of low blows (and higher pay)

Senan Molony

Micheál Martin Photo: Brian Lawless Expand

The Dáil formed its own Low Blow Commission on a day when Micheál Martin came out fighting.

A huge stock of insults were traded at a discount, as if stored up for the long-awaited reopening of hostilities.

Plenty of wet mouths were ready at last, with Covid-inspired self-restraint for politicians apparently at an end.

