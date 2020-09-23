Haymakers galore on a Dáil day of low blows (and higher pay)

The Dáil formed its own Low Blow Commission on a day when Micheál Martin came out fighting.

A huge stock of insults were traded at a discount, as if stored up for the long-awaited reopening of hostilities.

Plenty of wet mouths were ready at last, with Covid-inspired self-restraint for politicians apparently at an end.

Jibes were hurled about like rotting fish, now debate had sunk to a new level – while pay for Dáil deputies is going in the other direction.

A TD will soon tuck €98,000 into their handbag or man-bag annually.

Meanwhile, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has walked out of the Low Pay Commission over a measly 10c-an-hour on the minimum wage.

These two facts collided with each other in political meteorology to create a lightning storm yesterday.

“When they go low, we go high,” Michelle Obama may say, but none paid attention as the barometer fell precipitously.

“A Low Pay Commission that won’t deal with low pay. Is this your version of ‘all in it together’,” warned Mary Lou McDonald.

Micheál wasn’t having any of it.

The commission is independent, he said. Mary Lou was trying to pretend it was an arm of Government.

Before she had a chance to raise the raise – thousands extra for TDs – he forced her onto the ropes with a windmilling flurry.

“Fundamentally wrong... Extraordinary political charge... To create the impression that Government is out to get people is outrageous.”

Then he produced this haymaker: “The deputy uses every situation to tell untruths.”

Mary Lou was stung, but more arrived: “Why does she always distort facts and smear people who are trying their best? She does it all the time.”

When she tried to respond on a point of order, he snapped: “Not a point of order. An abuse of the House.”

She retired, hurt: “I do not appreciate being accused of untruths.”

It was Micheál’s moment, but the Shinners swiftly instituted round two.

Wickla warrior John Brady used Mary Lou’s spare ammunition.

“The PUP cut for thousands, but next week deputies get another pay hike, nearly €2,000.”

It was “a real kick in the gut” for ordinary folk.

“I, like all Sinn Féin deputies, will not accept that pay hike,” he added piously.

He had more to say to the Taoiseach: “There’s a perception some politicians are standing on the backs of the low-paid to stick their snouts in the trough.”

Would the Taoiseach stop the political pay hike?

He stopped Brady instead: “I’ve heard before about Sinn Féin members not taking their salaries, that members would only take the average industrial wage.

“It was revealed subsequently that some took the full wage – the Exchequer never benefited from it.”

Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly tried to tag-team: “This is not about people who come in here; this is about low earners. Is the Taoiseach saying: ‘I’m all right, lads?’”

Amid uproar, Micheál accused his accusers of “browbeating people. shouting, roaring and heckling. You know damn well...”

More uproar.

Sinn Féin were “very simplistic, very populist” – the latter one of the worst things a policy wonk can possibly say.

“It’s the wealthiest party in this country,” the Taoiseach marvelled, still untouched. “It draws expenses from Westminster. From the Northern Assembly. It has no shame about how it draws money left, right and centre.”

Mr Brady punched back: “The Taoiseach playing politics with the hypocrisy of politicians getting a pay hike when others are getting pay cuts.”

Micheál the Mauler came again: “I have not raised millions of dollars in the United States like the deputy’s party.”

Whew.

One of the Debenhams workers has invited the Taoiseach to go to Blackrock, it emerged later (via Richard Boyd Barrett), “and he will buy him lunch in McDonald’s there”.

The Ceann Comhairle landed a slow-motion jab, the only one to get through all day: “If the Taoiseach is going to McDonald’s, we’ll have to take a photograph of the event.”

Perhaps Micheál is finicky about food – even when eating Shinners for breakfast.