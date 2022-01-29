| 8.1°C Dublin

Having Covid-19 for the second time has shown me that we need to push beyond the fear of the virus

Ciara Kelly

&quot;We need to start viewing Covid-19 as we do any other of the gazillion respiratory viruses that float around out there.&quot; Stock image Expand

Like half of you, I got Covid-19 during the Omicron wave. It’s amazing how quickly we adapt and become institutionalised by our circumstances — I got used to lying around my room all day, seeing no one and receiving food parcels. It must be something to do with evolution, or else I’m inherently sloth-like. Either way, I’d do well in prison.

This wasn’t my first rodeo with Covid-19; I had it in March 2020 too. But I’m glad to tell those of you who still live in fear of Covid-19 (and I know there are many), that it’s a much-changed beast.

