Having Covid-19 for the second time has shown me that we need to push beyond the fear of the virus

Like half of you, I got Covid-19 during the Omicron wave. It’s amazing how quickly we adapt and become institutionalised by our circumstances — I got used to lying around my room all day, seeing no one and receiving food parcels. It must be something to do with evolution, or else I’m inherently sloth-like. Either way, I’d do well in prison.

This wasn’t my first rodeo with Covid-19; I had it in March 2020 too. But I’m glad to tell those of you who still live in fear of Covid-19 (and I know there are many), that it’s a much-changed beast.

In that first wave — when the strain was far more severe and we had no vaccines to protect us from the worst effects of it — Covid-19 was horrible. The terrible shortness of breath. The inability to walk more than a hundred yards without having to stop. The profound fatigue that went on for weeks. The brain fog that left you unable to think straight, and made you feel oddly like you were talking to people from behind a pane of glass, and went on for months. The loss of appetite, taste and smell. It was only towards the end of 2020, when I was coming out of it, that I realised how bad I’d been at the time.

Compare that with Omicron. Yes, I woke up one morning with a nasty sore throat, a hacking cough and aches and pains. Yes, I felt tired and crap for a few days. But on day eight, I felt fine. I went for a normal walk, albeit one where it felt really weird to see people, having been inside for over a week. But it was like any other dose. In truth, I’ve had worse flus.

Almost all of us are vaccinated, over half are boosted and half have been infected. That wall of immunity is doing its job. No, it doesn’t stop the spread but it’s completely altered how we’re affected by the virus. Despite an unprecedented level of cases, with HALF OF THE POPULATION getting it in this wave alone, ICU numbers didn’t budge. Thankfully, cases never translated majorly into admissions or very sick people. Not only have I had worse flus, there have been worse flus.

So what now? Well, apart from things reopening, we need to unpick our relationship with Covid-19 — that learned fear. And it may be a little harder to unpick it than to instil it.

Covid-19 is endemic now, so it will always be around. Having to stay locked in a room when you get it, or other restrictions on your close contacts, are probably overkill. That could change with a new variant down the line, but the chance one will arrive that will ever affect us the way the first-wave variant did is extremely unlikely. We need to start viewing Covid-19 as we do any other of the gazillion respiratory viruses that float around out there.

The most interesting part of having Omicron wasn’t observing the effects of the virus, it was observing the effects of self-isolation. Apart from the awkward moment towards the end of the week when I realised that auto correct was changing my texts from ‘self-isolation’ to ‘self-urination’ without me noticing, I enjoyed some of the week. A lot of sleep — something I rarely get — was a luxury. Ditto, a lot of Netflix. But, by the end of the week, I was slightly climbing the walls. I missed people. Specific people and people in general, too. We’re not made for living in isolation, virus or no virus. Covid-19 restrictions are designed to keep us alive. They’re not designed to help us to live.

A second opinion

Some of you may know that I lost my gorgeous dog of 10 years, Jessie, last April. It’s hard to explain to someone who hasn’t loved an animal what that bereavement is like. Dogs love us unconditionally, like children. We’re their family — they trust us. It’s a special kind of responsibility. There’s a terrible heartbreak when they die.

You can’t just replace one dog with another one but, for a lot of reasons, I think it’s time to get one. I really miss the companionship. I love the idea of showing a pup the beach and the woods and, truthfully — and there’s been a lot of talk about this for women — I miss the feeling of safety and security that a big dog brings.

But maybe most importantly, I think I’m ready to love another doggie. And that’s what I was holding off for. My heart, and the hearts of my family, were sore when we lost someone we loved. But time is a funny thing; as it marches on, you miss the love more than you fear the loss. I suspect that’s true for many aspects of life.

So I’m on the hunt. It’ll have to be saint, mind you — our mad ginger cat isn’t named Chief for nothing!