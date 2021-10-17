Having children is incredibly taxing physically and painful — though not in the ways you might have expected

When I was about to give birth to my first child, I prepared in a variety of ways. I googled ‘perineal massage’. And then proceeded to ignore ‘perineal massage’. I read What To Expect When You’re Expecting, which I found oddly irritating. It was the overly chummy tone. “Welcome to the queasy club”, it chirped as I battled the internal garbage tide of morning sickness.

I asked other mothers about their children’s births and came away mildly traumatised with a montage of images reminiscent of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. I watched One Born Every Minute. I researched pain management. I was focussing on all the wrong things. Everyone labours on about the labour, but nobody tells you that the real pain of parenthood continues long after the episiotomy has healed.

I’d always assumed that pregnancy was a physical hazing to prepare us for labour pain. But now I realise that things only get tougher on the body after the bloody child is out of you. If pregnancy is prepping us for labour, then labour is prepping us for the years of stepping on Lego, crotch-kicking and inadvertent nipple-grabbing that accompanies parenthood. No wonder our parents all looked so beaten down.

The first year of my first baby’s life was characterised by a series of low-grade ailments, which, in isolation, were more irritating than painful, but when experienced all together, resulted in prolonged intense discomfort.

After a few months of breastfeeding and general carting around of the child, I had a permanent crick in my neck and right shoulder, or to use my term, ‘robot neck’. I couldn’t look right or left without a stiff, full-body swivel.

Also during this time, I had a repetitive-strain injury in my left arm from ceaseless rocking of the pram. ‘Pram elbow’, if you will. Sometimes I’d catch myself rocking the pram when the baby wasn’t even in it. Sidenote: To this day, if I encounter a pram in the street or at the shop, muscle memory will take over and I will approach, zombie-like, and rock it until someone intervenes.

I was also permanently hoarse because I felt under pressure to constantly talk or sing to my baby. Was it some weird social anxiety? Here was this creature, barely even sentient, yet I felt compelled to fill the ‘awkward’ silences in our conversation. I sang Abba and substituted the baby’s name in the lyrics where appropriate. I kept up a continuous and exhaustive running commentary of everything that was happening at any given moment.

“We’re going to make the dinner. Mumma is going to give the baby a little bath. We’re going to get all nice and clean.” A psychotic and mindless stream of consciousness flowed from me at all times. It just didn’t occur to me that I could pretty much ignore this thing — like, obviously care for it, yes, but I didn’t need to make non-stop conversation with it while I did so.

The first year reduced me to a banjaxed mess. And that’s not even getting into the sleep deprivation or emotional fallout. As the baby grows, the physical erosion becomes even more pronounced. As I move about, children latch to me like parasites. Just going around my own home is insanely taxing as these solid fleshy appendages drag out of me.

The ‘baby’ is now officially too big for me to carry. However, the baby is the last person to get the memo and will block my path and rant at me until I acquiesce and stoop to hoist him up. It’s an unnerving catch-22: he is too big for me to lift but too aggressive and unreasonable for me to not lift. The worst part is that when I lift him, he is rarely appeased and will still claw my face and grab the earrings I was stupid enough to think I would be allowed to wear.

Mercifully, my oldest child is not that interested in being carted around any more. I felt a glimmer of hope that the sheer physical labour of parenting young kids would end soon. But oh no, just as I was feeling tentatively optimistic, the oldest introduced a new mode of torture. I call it the soul-stab. It’s when they casually drop a devastating comment into conversation. Like: “Why do you always want to leave me to go to work, Mumma?” It’s an emotional attack, potent enough to have you doubled over in actual physical pain. “Where does it end?”, I plead as I try to go to sleep, nursing robot neck and pram elbow.