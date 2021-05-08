Have lockdowns turned those on PUP into Netflix layabouts?

It seems bizarre that there are almost 400,000 people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and another 185,000-odd on regular dole payments, yet some employers just can’t find staff.

But does this mean some workers have turned into layabouts with one finger on the Netflix button and the other on their mobile to see if their State benefit has landed in their account? There are some bosses who believe the PUP is a disincentive to staff returning to work. The top rate of €350 a week is €147 more than the regular dole,

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh caused an outcry last year when he suggested it was like winning the lotto for part-timers. You could argue that this was because the wages he offers are too low.

More recently, the owner of Phibsboro’s White Moose Café, Paul Stenson, angered a lot of people on Twitter when he asked why staff working in hospitality would be motivated to work when they can claim the payment.

Read More

“The PUP seems great now, but just wait until the government levies huge taxes on you down the line! Get back to work,” he tweeted.

Yesterday, he said he mentioned he would guarantee employees a significantly higher wage because the €350 rate is attractive and has since received more than 160 job applications. He also said he had heard of people sending CVs to show authorities they were seeking work, who did not respond to calls for an interview afterwards.

But the Department of Social Protection said it has investigated more than 3,000 complaints made by employers of suspected misclaiming by workers on PUP.

It said it found most were not gaming the system. Not everyone on PUP is on €350 a week. When the payment was rushed through by the Government at the start of the pandemic, €350 was paid across the board, but now there are four different rates. The lowest is the same as regular jobseekers’.

For those on the lower rates, it is similar to what they earned before.

But for many on the top rate, it could be a lot less. When you think about rent and mortgage costs alone, even €350 a week – not much beyond €18,000 a year – could hardly be described as winning the lotto. A full-time retail worker would take home a good few grand more – between €21,000 to €25,000.

There may be some laid-off staff who would only earn an extra €50 a week by returning to work that would be wiped out by transport or childcare costs. But they could risk losing their jobs if they refused to return. Many are looking forward to going back after living in a 5km radius for months.

The recruitment problems experienced by some employers may come down to the short time frame they have been given to hire. And staff in sectors shaken by successive lockdowns may also be seeking more security and plan to look elsewhere.