Have I made a grave mistake not maintaining some element of feminine mystique around my new husband?

Tanya Sweeney

According to Charlotte Tilbury, a full face of makeup is the key to a successful marriage Expand

Well, I am officially two months into married life (what’s the material for that particular anniversary? Milk carton? Teflon? Crocs plastic?) Sometimes, the moment of putting a ring on B’s finger is so clear in my mind, it’s like it happened this afternoon. But then other times, it also feels like I’ve been married 300 months.

Has it changed things between us, as everyone said it would? Not especially. There’s no new-found impetus to suddenly ‘work’ on our marriage. We are coasting nicely. We are still loafed out on the sofa every evening, exactly as we were three months ago. If you count Netflix, there are three of us in this marriage. Granted, I still feel a bit weird referring to my ‘husband’. It’s a bit 13 Going On 30 for my liking.

Anyway, I’ve been told that complacency such as this is not great for keeping a marriage in rude health. But how exactly are you meant to keep a marriage going? What is the special trick? How much work is needed?

