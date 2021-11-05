Have I made a grave mistake not maintaining some element of feminine mystique around my new husband?

Well, I am officially two months into married life (what’s the material for that particular anniversary? Milk carton? Teflon? Crocs plastic?) Sometimes, the moment of putting a ring on B’s finger is so clear in my mind, it’s like it happened this afternoon. But then other times, it also feels like I’ve been married 300 months.

Has it changed things between us, as everyone said it would? Not especially. There’s no new-found impetus to suddenly ‘work’ on our marriage. We are coasting nicely. We are still loafed out on the sofa every evening, exactly as we were three months ago. If you count Netflix, there are three of us in this marriage. Granted, I still feel a bit weird referring to my ‘husband’. It’s a bit 13 Going On 30 for my liking.

Anyway, I’ve been told that complacency such as this is not great for keeping a marriage in rude health. But how exactly are you meant to keep a marriage going? What is the special trick? How much work is needed?

I had to laugh when I read recently that famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury swears that the secret to a successful marriage is… well, makeup. Tilbury has noted that neither her husband George Waud (nor her ex-husband, Charles Forbes) have seen her without makeup. “George has never seen me without a bedroom eye. Never! Keep the magic alive,” she is quoted as saying.

Oh dear. Well, that magic has long been dead, buried, and pushing up daisies over here, if we’re talking bedroom eyes. The glam quotient in this particular marriage runs on a short scale, somewhere between greying knickers on the rads to “your beard isn’t going to clean itself out of the sink, mate”. I know in my heart of hearts that I am a good throwing distance away from the glamorous woman who walked into our first date in her heels, pencil skirt and cape. I’ve put on weight, I’ve forgotten how to do a winged eyeliner, I could barely manage an hour in heels on my own wedding day. But in a marriage, that has to be okay.

B has seen me lying prone on the bed, wearing a Korean sheet mask. I’ve shuffled around the kitchen in those booties that get rid of the dead skin on your feet. I’ve sat in front of our mutual mistress Netflix, with Veet burning away the ‘tache on my top lip. He’s seen me at my absolute worst, wild-haired and sweating buckets with the stomach flu. There’s a lot of work involved in female grooming, even when you’re just putting in the absolute bare minimum as I am. When or where else am I going to be doing it?

Have I made a grave mistake, in not keeping up some element of feminine mystique around my husband? Should I have stayed as close to the version of me that he fell in love with as I possibly can? Are men supposed to believe that all this smooth, glowy, womanly stuff happens simply as per the course of nature? Have I pulled back the curtain too readily on how I attain (or don’t attain) a soft, fragrant, sufficiently hairless, feminine body? Maybe, but the alternative sounds utterly exhausting. A bedroom eye. Seriously.

It can’t be the hallmark of a healthy marriage where one person looks mysteriously neat and groomed, and the other is none the wiser that there’s any spadework involved in that. If anything, I’ve gone the opposite way since I met B. Instead of privatising my body and keeping some stuff secret to keep the ‘magic’ alive, I’ve relinquished it in a way that our bodies feel like one and the same. I barely know where mine ends and his begins. In a good way. It certainly feels more authentic, more honest and more intimate. In a strange way, the absolute lack of glamour feels more beautiful than putting secret makeup on in the manner of an obsequious 1950s housewife.

We are like two monkeys picking fleas off each other. We’re probably closer to what nature intended for lifelong mates than Charlotte Tilbury and her long-lasting mascaras ever will.

Someone else offered me their secret for a long, healthy and harmonious relationship and it’s definitely the sort of advice I can do business with. “Sleep under two separate duvets, and have two separate televisions,” this person told me.

I’ve already long subscribed to the idea of a separate duvet, as the mid-slumber battle for duvet dominion at 3am is near enough grounds for divorce for me. We are still in that innocent, febrile stage of our new marriage where we are happy enough to watch everything together on the one television set, even if one of us is much more enthused about the show than the other. How long that will last is hard to say.

