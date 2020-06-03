| 5.3°C Dublin

Has the policy of cocooning, though well-intentioned, damaged the confidence of Ireland's otherwise healthy over-70s?

Mary Kenny

'If people are told they're feeble, they become feeble'

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

As we gradually move towards easing the lockdown, here's a question: have the over-70s been excessively stereotyped as vulnerable and fragile by their experience of being "cocooned"? "Cocooned", according to a dictionary definition, is "being protected from everyday life and problems", and plenty of oldsters feel that the cocooning policy has had a negative effect on their resilience and collective self-esteem.

Yes, it was evident that older people were medically more vulnerable to catching the coronavirus, and it was wise to shelter from the risk. It became evident that clusters of the virus were running riot in care homes for the elderly. But not all oldies are the same, and many resent the blanket way in which they all have been lumped together.

Here's a generalisation: the Irish are totally unsuited to social distancing. Ireland is a strongly social culture. Read any travel book about this country over the past hundred years and the conclusions are always this: whatever grumbles the visitor may have had about unreliable weather, reckless driving habits or inadequate food standards (the lack of imaginative vegetable dishes was a common complaint until recent years), on one point they were agreed: the Irish were consistently warm and friendly.