Has Biden’s withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan made us safer? Clearly not

US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

As we absorb the horrifying details of the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport, our first thoughts are with the victims, their families and all who are still in danger. We don’t yet know what it means for the already chaotic US withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan.

Even so, it was clear before the attack that extremist groups there and in other places are organised and capable. That means the most important question is not whether we have ended “the forever war”. The premier consideration in national security decision-making should still be: What’s the best way to keep our country and our people safe?

Some will say the attacks were possible only because US troops were there in the first place. But that’s too easy. The Islamist militants have shown before that they will strike wherever they can. Unfortunately, leaving Afghanistan will not diminish their willingness to attack. All it does is weaken our ability to protect ourselves.