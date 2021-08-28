Has Biden’s withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan made us safer? Clearly not

Premium
As we absorb the horrifying details of the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport, our first thoughts are with the victims, their families and all who are still in danger. We don’t yet know what it means for the already chaotic US withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan.
Even so, it was clear before the attack that extremist groups there and in other places are organised and capable. That means the most important question is not whether we have ended “the forever war”. The premier consideration in national security decision-making should still be: What’s the best way to keep our country and our people safe?
Some will say the attacks were possible only because US troops were there in the first place. But that’s too easy. The Islamist militants have shown before that they will strike wherever they can. Unfortunately, leaving Afghanistan will not diminish their willingness to attack. All it does is weaken our ability to protect ourselves.
The attacks also throw into sharp relief the reality that we can’t depend on the Taliban to bring stability to Afghanistan or help keep a lid on other terrorist groups such as Islamic State (which is claiming credit for the latest attacks).
Now that the US has withdrawn virtually all of its troops from Afghanistan, the ability to monitor and stage operations against terrorists there is greatly diminished. Indeed, that’s what President Joe Biden himself believed, until recently.
In October 2019, after Donald Trump approved a mission that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, then-candidate Biden told me in an interview that he believed national security decisions must not be made based on abstract phrases such as “the forever wars”. He also said that withdrawing troops precipitously was unwise.
“The death of Baghdadi is proof in the wisdom of the strategy, that without committing our troops to endless wars you can still protect our interests and the interests of friends and allies,” Biden said. “You need people on the ground. You need allies on the ground.”
For Biden, who has decades of foreign policy experience, the true measure of pulling out troops from a dangerous place was how it affected US national security. He said there was a crucial difference between small counter-terrorism forces and large troop deployments aimed at nation-building.
Biden said he worked hard to keep some US troops in Iraq in 2011 and later felt sadly vindicated when we had to return in 2014 when Islamic State took over. Biden said that, if elected, he intended to continue negotiating with the Taliban in Afghanistan (as Trump did), aiming to secure real commitments if he drew down. “But I would not be just unilaterally at this point pulling everybody out and announcing it ahead of time,” Biden said.
He appears to have discarded that view. These days, he sounds much more like a strong opponent of “forever wars”, embracing the support of a previously marginalised sector of the District of Columbia foreign policy establishment.
Many suspect Biden’s new alliance with the neo-isolationists is more a matter of political expediency than an actual conversion. Biden got fed up, rightly, with a Washington establishment that perennially asked for more money and more time to achieve an overly ambitious goal in Afghanistan.
New Jersey Democrat Tom Malinowski told me the political case for leaving was sound. The national security case for staying was unpopular. “We were going to do something important but not satisfying: maintain a long-term project with a problematic government to maintain a fragile progress and avoid a catastrophe,” he said. “But this was never presented in honest terms.”
If we cast aside all the abstract language about endless wars, hubris and imperial over-reach, Malinowski said, we should be able to do a simple cost-benefit analysis of our current security position. The troops the United States withdrew from Afghanistan aren’t going home – they’re moving to other foreign bases in the region. They will retain the mission to fight terrorism in Afghanistan, he said, just from farther away with no local partner. (©The Washington Post)