Hard lessons learned a decade ago shield us from making the same economic mistakes as the UK

The contrast between the British mini bud- get and our own government’s Budget 2023 just five days later could not have been greater.

They both shared the desire to pump a lot of money back into households and businesses to help get through the cost of living crisis, but that is as far as the similarities go.

The Irish Government’s €11bn spending and tax-cut Budget might be criticised as not going far enough by some.

However, Britain’s £45bn tax cuts package went too far without a solid analysis to back it up.

The UK chancellor’s budget will do more for households and businesses with their energy bills through a price cap, but it will be paid for with money the exchequer does not have.

Britain is expected to borrow around £190bn to fund the energy price caps and tax cuts. The Irish Government’s budget will be drawn from one of the few exchequer surpluses in Europe. Even after the big giveaway, the Government expects to run another surplus next year.

A look at a list of 29 European countries shows Ireland was one of only five to have a budget surplus in the first three months of this year. The others were Switzerland, Luxembourg, Denmark and Lithuania. Everybody else was running deficits.

The Government has taken few risks with its €11bn Budget. The real danger is that it has become too reliant on the €20bn a year in corporate tax receipts, which could plunge in a few years’ time.

There is also the danger it will commit to too many permanent spending measures that rely on what could be transient corporate profits.

British prime minister Liz Truss and her new cabinet learned the hard way how quickly international market sentiment can turn against an economy, even one as large as the UK’s.

It is something we know only too well in Ireland, having been through the “shock therapy” of an IMF bailout and several years of re-building. But re-build we have.

Nowhere is that more visible than in the figures produced by the NTMA, the agency that manages our national debt. It announced last week it was withdrawing from raising new debt in the market this year because it did not need any more – it had taken in what it needed.

The €7bn borrowed this year – mainly for refinancing old debts – was complete and a lot less than the €10bn to €14bn the Government thought it would have to borrow earlier in the year.

Ireland’s national debt remains enormous. As a percentage of the value of our real economy – when you allow for the steroid effect of some multinational activity – it is almost identical to that of the UK at around 101pc of economic output.

Yet the British government caused chaos in its bond market by announcing massive tax cuts. This was because they did it with unverified costs at a time when interest rates are going up, their currency is falling in value and a chunk of their debt interest payments are linked to inflation.

The NTMA, on the other hand, has managed our €240bn national debt profile from a very poor situation a decade ago in an extraordinary way. It has availed of incredibly low interest rates for the past decade to fill its boots with cheap money.

The vast majority of Irish debt is at fixed rates at an average cost of just 1.5pc. Because of Covid and debt repayments, since 2020 Ireland has borrowed €48bn. At least it was an average interest rate of just 0.26pc. Different bonds have to be paid back at different times. On average the repayment date is nearly 11 years from now.

Unlike Italy, Ireland has taken some very difficult fiscal decisions in the past when thing went wrong. We even paid out on the bonds of Anglo Irish Bank when it collapsed with a deficit of €25bn. It sent a clear message that, rightly or wrongly, these guys will always pay up.

It is also ironic that at a time when the UK is suffering for signing up to enormous new borrowing, the British were the ones who provided the cheapest loan to Ireland at the time of the financial crash. They lent us more than €2bn at a lower interest rate than the EU, the IMF or anybody else.

The car crash Kwasi Kwarteng budget helped the Irish Government handle concerns that they were not doing enough to ease the cost of living crisis. It was the obvious foil to have just across the water, a country throwing borrowed money around to achieve a populist result that backfired spectacularly.

But our Government has to be careful. There is absolutely no room for hubris. One-third of all our tax revenue is coming from a combination of 10 multinationals and 500,000 income tax payers. The corporation tax of the top 10 multinationals accounts for €1 in every €8 the State is taking in.

The economic bounce-back from Covid has been something of a miracle. We have 200,000 more people working than we did before the pandemic, but we have to remember it has been paid for by a handful of mainly US multinationals.

Similarly, the NTMA has re-financed lots of expensive borrowing at much lower rates in recent years, but we have yet to pay down a single euro to reduce that national debt. The total amount owed isn’t getting any smaller.

Just as big pharma and technology multinationals relocated €600bn worth of intellectual property to Ireland in recent years, they could move a chunk of it back again.

It wouldn’t even require a single truck – just some lawyers, accountants and pushing a few buttons on a computer keyboard.

Perhaps the last two governments got lucky with the exchequer finances. Perhaps the NTMA used low interest rates, its skills and bond market relationships to transform the public finances, which has bought us 10 years.

Or maybe the painful decisions of a decade ago have helped place the country in a better position heading into what looks like a very bumpy ride. If anything is to be learned from the Kwarteng chaos, it is how quickly it can all turn.