| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hard lessons learned a decade ago shield us from making the same economic mistakes as the UK

Richard Curran

Britain is expected to borrow around £190bn while Irish government spends one of the few surpluses in Europe

British prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez Expand
Truss and Kwarteng Expand

Close

British prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

British prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Truss and Kwarteng

Truss and Kwarteng

/

British prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

The contrast between the British mini bud- get and our own government’s Budget 2023 just five days later could not have been greater.

They both shared the desire to pump a lot of money back into households and businesses to help get through the cost of living crisis, but that is as far as the similarities go.

More On Liz Truss

Most Watched

Privacy