Ah, but it’s so good to open. Six months and one week without a customer.

I was weepy, but this time it was from happiness.

“Hallelujah,” I sang when the door finally opened. I really did. A woman with one of those small shopping trollies you push in front was walking by. Yahoo she went.

Wahoo, Yahoo, hurrah and yippee. Hey, it’s good to be back home again. The pub is a second home.

We opened at 11.30am. For a while no-one came. Then a man from out of town ordered a cup of tea.

I asked him for his name and number.

“Why? I’m only havin’ tea. Do I have to?” he asked.

“No name and number, no tea,” I said through my mask.

He gave in. I’d hate to see what he’s like with drink in.

He asked if I had biscuits. “Banned by the Government,” I said.

Nphet banned sex, other than over the phone, and pubs, other than those that sell sausage rolls. Only 500 were allowed in for the Listowel races. We put up with it all.

But if Nphet banned tea and biscuits, there would have been a revolution.

My friends and staff were back at work too. Phil O’Sullivan is not one for holding back. The place was spotless by her. She had me wash my hands so often my fingerprints were worn away. As a general rule of thumb we need twice as many staff.

Leo gave us help. There is a wage subsidy - but will we be profitable?

The last few days were spent building snugs. It’s all about making the most out of the back yard.

Everything broke. The glass washer went first, then the TV, the water stopped going into the toilets and the beer cooler gave up.

But it’s all fixed. I hereby declare John B’s open.

Some of the neighbours drop in to wish us luck. It’s as if we are opening up for the first time. Mary Whelan next door brought flowers.

The gardaí call, as they should. The names on the book are checked. All in order. They were decent and friendly.

As the morning went on, the bar got a little bit busier. Today is the second day of the Listowel Races. Last year we couldn’t keep the ball pucked out to the customers. But we are open. We are open.

I found the closures tough to take. It’s only when you’re down, you really get to know how it is for someone who is unemployed and looking for work. I used to think people who emigrated could have waited a while until things picked up.

Now I know. It’s the lack of structure that gets to you most. One publican I spoke to added “and the lack of cash”.

I feel for the Dubs. You’d miss their wit. Dublin footballer Jimmy Keaveney has been coming here since 1961. Come back soon Jimmy, even if ye do win six-in-a-row.

We will be busier tonight. I’m excited. I count up the cash register. There are three 50s in the till.

Next in was Phil Flynn from Killucan in Westmeath. Phil is the mother of three sets of twins, all girls.

There’s a 17-year gap between set two and set three.

“How did it happen?” I ask.

“Ah sure, you know yourself. The few drinks and all that. I was going to call the girls Rose and Shiraz.”

I missed talkin’ funny to women more than any money.

“The gynaecologist said the odds were a million to one,” declared Phil. “I won the lotto with my girls.”

Before we opened this morning, I sprinkled a few drops of Knock water around the pub. Here’s hoping for a safe Listowel Races. There’s always a worry, but life must go on and fun is needed now more than ever.

Time to go. I have to work for a living.