| 18.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Hallelujah' I sang when the pub door finally opened - six months and a week later, I hereby declare John B's open

'I feel for the Dubs. You’d miss their wit. Dublin legend Jimmy Keaveney has been coming here since 1961. Come back soon Jimmy, even if ye do win six-in-a-row'

Billy Keane of John B Keans Bar Listowel Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Expand

Close

Billy Keane of John B Keans Bar Listowel Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Billy Keane of John B Keans Bar Listowel Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Billy Keane of John B Keans Bar Listowel Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Billy Keane Email

Ah, but it’s so good to open. Six months and one week without a customer.

I was weepy, but this time it was from happiness.

“Hallelujah,” I sang when the door finally opened. I really did. A woman with one of those small shopping trollies you push in front was walking by. Yahoo she went.