| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Guinness o’clock and a trove of treasures from an ex governess

Brighid McLaughlin

Brighid’s Diary

Marina Guinness at home in Pickering Forest House, Celbridge Expand

Close

Marina Guinness at home in Pickering Forest House, Celbridge

Marina Guinness at home in Pickering Forest House, Celbridge

Marina Guinness at home in Pickering Forest House, Celbridge

On Tuesday, my phone pinged. “Hi there, Biddy, my name is Angela. My 96-year-old mother, Mary, was a governess. Would you be interested in meeting her?”

Where are ye based?” says I, jumping at the chance to get to the sticks, and meet a governess.

“Garadice, Kilcock.”

Privacy