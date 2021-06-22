Guinness o’clock and a trove of treasures from an ex governess

On Tuesday, my phone pinged. “Hi there, Biddy, my name is Angela. My 96-year-old mother, Mary, was a governess. Would you be interested in meeting her?”

“Where are ye based?” says I, jumping at the chance to get to the sticks, and meet a governess.

“Garadice, Kilcock.”

On the way, I stopped in to see the lovely Marina Guinness at Pickering Forest House, her home in Celbridge. It’s been years since we met – but she is as beautiful as ever, with her wild grey, windswept hair and those marvellous blue eyes.

I follow her car down an enchanted driveway surrounded by wild flowers and horses. She has filled the garden with

romantic billowing planting.

“Wait until you see this, Brighid,” she says, guiding me to a glasshouse. Curled across the inside of the roof is a spikey and dramatic-looking, purple-flowered plant. It had character.

“It’s an echium,” says Marina. “It was the Queen Mother’s favourite plant.”

The house is splendid outside, full of old-world charm inside. She cooks me breakfast in the kitchen: egg with chorizo, crispy bacon, tomatoes, brown bread, with a pot of tea and some wild strawberries from the garden.

Her son Finbar is gathering tomatillos for his ‘Finbar’s Furey’ hot sauce. The place is a hive of creative activity.

I tell Marina I’m heading off to meet the governess, and she laughs. “I had 18 governesses when I was a child growing up in Leixlip Castle,” she says.

“Jesus, you must have been a handful.”

“Looking back, I feel sorry for the governesses. They had a hard time,” she says. “They were like surrogate mothers with no children of their own. They were neither a family member nor a servant.

“The servants never liked them, because they had to be deferential to them – even though they worked as hard as everyone else.”

Just before I leave, we’re joined by her close friend, writer Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Shane MacGowan. The two girls set up a table outside to play backgammon.

Generous to the core, Marina handed me two dozen of her hens’ eggs and a large tomato plant. Sure isn’t life great?

I find Mary Daly, the governess, sitting in an armchair in her cottage with Amber the cat. She is a strong, fine-looking woman with no hint of her age. Born in a thatched cottage in 1926, to farmers, her health has never been troublesome.

“I never smoked or drank. ’Twas no hardship to me because I never did it,” she says.

“Before I was a governess I wanted to be a nun. I went to the Carmelite nuns in Newry when I was 17. But I didn’t like it and didn’t regret leaving it.”

Her parents were disappointed, though, and this caused tension in the house. In the meantime, her sister Bridget, who was 15 years older, had returned home after working as a governess near Paris.

“Bridget taught me French, which was a huge help. Very soon after, the Hynes Agency found me a job as a governess with a German family in Russellstown House, Mullingar. It was the worst job I ever had. The staff called the lady of the house ‘Little Hitler’, she was so strict and cold. I stayed with them for two years.”

Shortly afterwards, through a contact in Moyglare, she was offered a position in Northumberland with Sir Francis Festing.

Festing had an impressive history. Born in Dublin, he became commanding officer of the British troops in Egypt, saw active service in World War II, took a prominent role in the Battle of Madagascar and the Arakan offensive in Burma, and was later appointed chief of the imperial general staff.

On top of that, in his later years, he advised the British government on ending conscription.

Mary arrived in Northumberland in 1947.

“I had come from a thatch cottage in Kilcock with no bathroom, to a mansion with servants,” she says.

“The Festings were a staunch Catholic family, who wanted a Roman Catholic governess. This was very unusual for that time. Usually a Protestant governess was one of the criteria requirements.

“They lived in an enormous house called Langley, which even had its own chapel.”

To Mary’s astonishment, there was a huge statue of Our Lady in the Festings’ grand hall, which had been shipped in from Italy just before her arrival.

“Langley House was so grand that our little cottage at home could fit into the glasshouse there – not to mention the house itself, which had so many staff, it was like an army barracks.

“I was overwhelmed by the size and elegance of the house. They had a butler, an under-butler, nanny, parlourmaids, and cooks. All the staff except me were Italian.

“And when the bread was rationed during the war, their Italian chef would bake it fresh every morning. The Italians were super cooks – and we ate pasta most nights, which was unusual in 1947.”

The longer she stayed, the happier she became. “Sir Francis was such fun,” says Mary, “he was 6ft 4inches, and had a fantastic sense of humour.”

She taught the four Festing boys from 1943 to 1948.

“Because I was a governess, I was invited to eat with the family, while the others ate in the servants’ quarters.”

How did she navigate that complex territory, I asked, thinking of what Marina had said.

“No, I was able to managed it. I loved them.”

But the life of a governess is transitory and often lonely. Her services were only required until the children were old enough to go to boarding school in Ampleforth in Yorkshire. She visited them often.

Mary must have been an excellent governess because all her protégées did exceptionally well. Matthew Festing is now a former Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, John was High Sheriff of Northumberland, Michael is in finance, and Andrew is a former president of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters. He painted Queen Elizabeth II and also has work in the National Gallery of Ireland.

And after all these years the Festing family have stayed in touch. “They still write and visit me.”

On her return to Ireland, Mary worked as a governess for Lord Henry Mount Charles in Slane Castle.

“I taught his brother, Lord Patrick Conyingham and Lady Dunda’s son. The children saw more of the governesses than their parents, yet I got on very well with Henry and Lady Mount Charles. I had breakfast and lunch with them. It was lovely.”

Once, when Mary had lost a dear friend, Lady Mount Charles came belting down Mary’s driveway in her mini, armed with a big Waterford Glass bowl and an emerald brooch that she still cherishes.

It was delightful to meet the governess. It was treasure trove of a day.