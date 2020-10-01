Guarding integrity in banking must be a Europe-wide project

The integrity and competence of a bank's directors is one of the most important lines of defence against mismanagement and fraud. Unfortunately, it is not always the strongest. First and foremost, it is the banks that shoulder the responsibility for ensuring the suitability of their directors. The European Central Bank (ECB) performs the ultimate 'quality control' - in supervisory jargon, the fit and proper assessment - for the biggest banks in the euro area. And this is one of our most challenging supervisory tasks.

Last year alone, the ECB assessed the suitability of 2,967 individuals for more than 100 banking groups. We expect similar figures this year.

It is not only the sheer numbers that make this task so difficult. We assess the profiles of directors against the standards laid out in a 2013 European directive. More specifically, we assess their profiles against these standards as they have been transposed into national legislation. However, the way member states have transposed - or, for that matter, not yet transposed - this directive into national legislation differs. Among other things, the directive requires bank directors to be of "sufficiently good repute", and to possess the sufficient knowledge, skills and experience to fulfil their functions. They must act at all times with honesty, integrity and independence of mind, and be able to commit sufficient time to perform their functions.