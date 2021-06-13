Green agenda is not about bike stations — it’s about life on Earth

Mine is probably the first Irish generation to grow up with regular exposure to visions of climate chaos.

It always came in big bang form. Textbooks presented the end of our planet as ice caps melting and everything on fire — not at the same time, presumably.

Hollywood told us Jake Gyllenhaal would go from promising nerd to swashbuckling hero of the new Ice Age. We would know when climate change was here, and there would be instant recognition and panic.

In fact, it’s a dial slowly rising. It’s each year bringing ‘once-off’ weather events until you wonder if there’s a twice-off any more.

It’s the price of food rising from crop failures. It’s about oil prices going up from global conflict that bears compelling links to drought: the scarcer the resources, the greater the competition.

It’s all these factors coming to appear like life’s inevitabilities, that everything gets costlier and hotter until you die.

Heatwaves are becoming an expectation, even a hope. Headlines invite us to cross our fingers.

Perhaps there’s a place for the doomsday stuff. A common criticism of climate scientists is that they don’t present clearly enough the risks we’re facing.

They’re cautious until they can absolutely prove it. Bear in mind that gravity hasn’t been absolutely proven, but I’m still not about to test it from my third-storey window.

There’s a place, then, for outlining the very worst. David Wallace-Wells’s The Uninhabitable Earth provides a comprehensive list of the dangers we face: heat death, famine, unbreathable air, the whole works.

None of what he describes is absolutely certain, but it is the likely and proximate result of our present path. It’s worth reading.

But there’s a place, too, for looking at what we regard as normal and asking why. Focusing only on apocalypse gives us false security that anything else is fine. That’s precisely why climate change has inspired so many thrillers.

The appeal of a thriller is that you enter a dark, enclosed space, get an outlet for your most hellish emotions, then let the rolling credits reassure you the danger has passed.

We can bear nearly any sensation for a time, as long as it stays in its box. What’s harder is processing the grief and terror that permeates everything we do.

I realise more grief and terror is not necessarily on anyone’s wish list for the 2021 news cycle. I’m not advocating for “this causes climate change” disclaimers in the “smoking gives you cancer” tradition.

I don’t smoke, but I suspect if such taglines were attached to any of my own vices, it would make me all the more determined to keep up my wicked ways — there’s nothing on God’s green Earth more annoying than unsolicited health advice.

But climate change is a real and worsening fact of life, and it shouldn’t be taboo to mention it in something so obvious as a weather report. Apocalyptic visions also belie the gross unfairness that’s actually playing out. The climate emergency is “here” in doomsday scenarios because affluent white people in the global north have become affected.

In Puerto Rico, Myanmar and Haiti, there’s no need for what-ifs: there’s a now and it’s killing people.

There’s a tendency in all of us, I think, to look for an angle on events where we’re the victim. It’s the same mentality that leads many Irish people to view our role in the British empire only through the prism of how it harmed us and to regard the Aids crisis as a historic event that ended when most people in our country could access treatment.

If we don’t consciously check this “poor-us” reflex, we’ll continue worrying about the future instead of taking any meaningful action to alleviate other people’s present.

I’m not saying that worrying about global heating is, in itself, a helpful activity. There’s a “why is no one tweeting about this?” school of thought that seems to think selecting a string of characters and tapping “send” makes one a latter-day Nelson Mandela.

But if climate change is conceived in the general imagination as a circumscribed issue, like roads or fishing, then we will never be able to rally effectively for the wholesale global change that is needed to minimise its effects.

It will remain an issue that can be horse traded among many others when, in fact, it’s a prerequisite for all policy agendas.

You can’t address socio-economic inequality without addressing climate change — everyone’s cost of living will keep rising as water and oil deplete. You can’t tackle the housing crisis without tackling climate change, because there’s no point moving people to areas that will flood within a decade.

The widespread perception that green politics is about bikes and growing your own kale is a tragic failure of political communication.

Climate change endangers our access to all life’s necessities, and we don’t need CGI icebergs to know it’s here.